Delaine Hicks

Mr. Delaine “Dink” Hicks, age 81, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born January 6, 1941 in Muscadine, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Helen Hicks; son, Barry Hicks; parents, Thomas and Velvie Hicks; and many brothers and sisters.

Mr. Hicks was a graduate of the 1960 class of Cleburne County High School. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1967. He later retired as a Staff Sergeant from the Alabama National Guard where he served from 1978-2001 in Heflin, Ala. and made many lifelong friends. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Tallapoosa, Ga.

