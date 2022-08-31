Delaine Hicks

Mr. Delaine “Dink” Hicks, age 81, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born January 6, 1941 in Muscadine, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Helen Hicks; son, Barry Hicks; parents, Thomas and Velvie Hicks; and many brothers and sisters.
Mr. Hicks was a graduate of the 1960 class of Cleburne County High School. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1967. He later retired as a Staff Sergeant from the Alabama National Guard where he served from 1978-2001 in Heflin, Ala. and made many lifelong friends. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Tallapoosa, Ga.
Delaine was loved by all those lucky enough to meet him. He was a devoted daddy, paw paw, and a true friend. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan. He could always be counted on to give you a big hug and a “Roll Tide”.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Leslie and Marcel Falk of Tallapoosa, Ga.; son and daughter in law, Kevin and Amy Hicks of Waco, Ga.; grandchildren, Brianne Johnson of Dallas, Ga., Hailey Falk, Gavin Hicks of Tallapoosa, Ga., Hannah Williams & Eric Peck of Fairfield, Conn.; brother in law and sister in law, Kenneth and Myra Davis of Muscadine, Ala.; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the excellent care provided by Kindred Hospice and special family friend, Ms. Lynne Evans.
Funeral services were held August 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. from Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Donald Leggett and Rev. Shane Leggett officiating. Special messages and eulogies were given by First Sergeant William Baker, Hannah Williams, Brianne Johnson, and Kevin Hicks. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers included Marcel Falk, Eric Peck, Ronnie Davis, David Davis, Craig Patterson, and David Baker. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Davis, Jimmy Davis, Cecil Baker, Jeff Wilson, Tracy Wilson, Devin Patterson, Howard Deering, Douglas Campbell, Chris Davis, Terry Davis, Kenny Davis, Clint Patterson, Jake Evans, and Mason Patterson. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Tommy Patterson officiating and Military Honors given by the Haralson County Veterans Association.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
