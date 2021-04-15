Forty years ago this spring, Def Leppard began recording their sophomore album, “High ‘n’ Dry,” at Battery Studios in London, England. The band, from the industrial city of Sheffield, England, had self-released 1978’s “The Def Leppard e.p. (extended play),” landing them a contract with Phonogram/Vertigo Records in their native country.
Lead singer Joe Elliott, bassist/vocalist Rick Savage, and lead guitarists Steve Clark and Pete Willis added drummer Rick Allen to their lineup by the time of their debut release on the label, 1980’s “On Through the Night.” The album was produced by Tom Allom, who was associated with two of Birmingham, England’s biggest Heavy Metal groups. Allom had engineered the first three Black Sabbath albums and produced two of Judas Priest’s albums. The album yielded the singles “Hello America” and “Rock Brigade,” and the band demonstrated a fresh approach to twin-harmonic lead guitars in the style of Ireland’s Thin Lizzy coupled with the hard rock riffage of England’s UFO.
Even so, Def Leppard’s band members’ musical tastes were equally rooted in the Glam Rock of the early 1970s as they were the new wave of British Heavy Metal, (NWOBHM) that had swept through the musical landscape of the early 1980s. Though they shared many of the same experiences as NWOBHM bands like Iron Maiden, Saxon, and Tygers of Pan Tang, playing high volume, high-energy rock music, and developing core fanbases in their hometowns, they did not share those groups’ mission statements.
Def Leppard members were just as enamored of the Glam melodies of Queen, Mott the Hoople, T. Rex, and David Essex as they were of acts largely focused on guitar heroics and vocal hysteria. They wished to reach a larger audience than a niche category like Heavy Metal would afford, in its New Wave form or otherwise. They wanted to become as popular a draw as possible.
To reach this goal, Def Leppard began a musical partnership with Robert John “Mutt” Lange, a producer and songwriter from Zambia, South Africa. Lange had just helmed two of the biggest hard rock albums in history, both by Australia’s AC/DC: 1979’s “Highway to Hell” and its follow-up, 1980’s “Back in Black”. He seemed to have miraculously hit pay dirt with AC/DC on both albums, achieving the first hit record with the band’s original singer Bon Scott, and then, following Scott’s demise, with his successor, Brian Johnson, on the second record.
Lange took the formula he had developed on those AC/DC records and applied it to Def Leppard’s follow-up album, “High ‘n’ Dry.” The sound of the recording is the signature sound of what would become known as arena rock: anthemic, voluminous and exciting. The melodic lines of the guitar riffs are mixed prominently, featuring musical hooks at equal volume to the bands’ singers. Drum tracks are recorded and then played back through a sound system in order to be re-recorded, a process known as “re-amplifying” the tracks. The result is a crushing, concussive rhythm that sounds less like one musician behind a drum kit and more like a team of drummers in syncopated, bludgeoning tandem beats. It resembled the oversized sound achieved by the Glam Rockers Def Leppard so loved, but it featured the kind of compositional prowess that was the band’s invention entirely.
Lead track “Let It Go” begins the Lange/Leppard sound with Clark and Willis’s introductory riffs, both raunchy and precise. Once Elliott begins singing in a restrained, sultry tone, the intimate feel of the verse is juxtaposed to the pre-chorus, where its attitude switches to explosive. With this increase in volume, Elliott adopts a much more aggressive vocal tone, not too far removed from Lange’s production approach to vocals with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. The effect is exhilarating, powerful, and captivating.
“Let it rock! Let it roll! Let it go!” sings Elliott, backed by the band’s trademark group vocals sending the song skyward, encouraging singing along. It’s the first of 10 songs making up the album. The record would pave the way for the multi-platinum smash only two years in the band’s future: 1983’s “Pyromania.”
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.