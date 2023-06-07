Def Leppard of Sheffield, England, paid tribute to their roots on May 19 with a concert at The Leadmill, a venue in the city which showcased the band in its infancy over forty years ago. The proceeds from the show were donated by the band to the Music Venue Trust, an organization whose stated goal is to keep music clubs in the United Kingdom in business. The concert, entitled “One Night Only-Live at the Leadmill”, was livestreamed that evening on veeps.com. It was replayed for 24 hours afterward, and it is now still available as an on-demand download for its original price of $17.99 until December 31 of this year.
The performance coincided with the release of Def Leppard’s new album, “Drastic Symphonies”, a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, performing songs from the band’s history. It features versions of their repertoire with the orchestra’s accompaniment, and in some cases, new arrangements. Though it may read as an attempt to further legitimize a Rock band’s already storied career, it sounds impressive.
Even so, I had initially been excited about the livestream as I had not attended Def Leppard’s most recent Atlanta concert. However, I was not originally keen on the reinvention of their music with symphonic elements, and thinking the livestream would include this approach, I did not tune in the night it first aired.
The following morning, I read of the show’s success on Rock and Heavy Metal website, Blabbermouth.net. The setlist of songs was posted, and the story explained that the band had played at The Leadmill without any symphonic elements. Fan-filmed footage of the show sounded and looked really good, so I logged into veeps.com, and sure enough, I was able to purchase the livestream during its replay for the remainder of the day. Once I bought the show, I watched it repeatedly and was thrilled by the songs and video presentation.
Def Leppard have always been an inspiring live band for me, and I count drummer Rick Allen as one of my heros. Allen has been playing with the band since he was 15, but following a car crash in 1984, his left arm was severed, leaving him physically impaired. The band were at the height of their popularity at that point. While most people might have given up a career in music due to such a life-altering event, Allen did not. To their credit, his bandmates supported his desire to continue as their drummer. Working with a custom electronic drumset which enabled him to play the triggered snare drum beats with his left foot, he relearned how to play at a professional level and was able to continue with the band in the making of 1987’s “Hysteria”, the follow-up to their massive hit record from 1983, “Pyromania”, an album that turned 40 years-old in January of this year. Allen remains the band’s drummer to this day.
Allen made news again this past March when he was attacked outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida following a band performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. When I read the news that he had been attacked, I was worried for his longterm health, but he has since stated publically that his 1984 auto accident prepared him for the incident. In an interview with Bryan Rolli for Ultimate Classic Rock magazine from May 22, he shares his gratitude for the support of fans, veterans, and first-responders. He also states that getting back behind the drums after the event was key to his recovery from the incident.
My enthusiasm for the livestream was increased by the video direction of the event which features footage of Allen behind his drums throughout the performance. He is smiling and playing from the heart as he always does. It is truly thrilling to see him, vocalist Joe Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell play with such skill and enthusiasm. I look forward to the next time I can see them in person, yet “One Night Only-Live at the Leadmill” is exciting viewing for sure.
