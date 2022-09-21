David Ray Cheeks, age 55, of Bremen, beloved son of Barbara Agan and Douglas Cheeks, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in a local hospital. David was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Ray Cheeks, his only son, Jacob Cheeks, his step-father, Curlis Agan, and his baby brother, Todd. His Harley was one of David’s passions, and he was a member of Southern Cruisers motorcycle club. David also loved his Jeeps.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Barbara Lorren Agan of Bremen; a brother Shannon (Amber) Cheeks of Warner Robins; step-brothers, Lynn (Joy) Agan of Bremen and Garry Agan of Newnan; step-sisters, Debbie (Chris) Robins of Bremen, and Denise Webb of Bremen; aunts, Sue Mallows of Roopville, Regina Holloway of Bremen, and Charlotte (David) Wells of Buchanan; and one uncle, Steve Lorren of Piedmont, Ala.
