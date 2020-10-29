David Frank Caldwell, 55, of Bremen, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1965, in Tupelo, Mississippi, the son of the late Frank Caldwell and Stella Knowles Oglesby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frank Roper.
Survivors include sons, David & Ashley Roper, of Bremen, and Roy & Bree Roper, of Waco; sisters, Tammy Sparks, of Tennessee, and Geraldine Barnett, of Temple; brothers, Gary Caldwell and Frank Caldwell, Jr., both of Florida; and six grandchildren.
A private service will be conducted.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
