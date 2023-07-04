How did Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel spend his holiday on Tuesday?
One thing he did was post on social media his intent to run for Haralson County Sheriff, a position currently held by Stacy Williams.
“At this time I am announcing that I will be seeking your vote, support, and prayers to be your next Sheriff of Haralson County,” Daniel said via Facebook. “My life has been dedicated to a career of law enforcement spanning 15 years of service from the state to the local level along with an associates degree in law enforcement. I promise to serve our community with the same honor and integrity as I have as your District 3 Commissioner, as a Trooper with the Georgia State Patrol, Chief of the Haralson County School Police Department and member of the GAPOST Council as appointed by Governor Kemp. I am a lifelong resident of Haralson County, a husband and father. It would be an honor to serve and protect our community as your next Sheriff of Haralson County.”
Daniel currently serves as the District 3 Commissioner and is also Chief of the Haralson County School District Police as well as its Transportation Director.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian on Tuesday, Daniel said his decision to run for Sheriff was purely “business.”
“Serving on the Commission Board, we see the money going in and out, we set the budget,” Daniel said. “Over the past three years of holding that position, we have had a hard time with the Sheriff’s Department. We’ve increased that budget year after year, but yet at the end of every year there is substantial budget overages.”
That spending Daniel said, is surrounding “equipment purchases that could be done a little differently.”
Daniel noted the money used for covering those overages are intended to provide funds for other departments as well “to give raises to other county employees like at the tag office, the rec department, or the guys at the road department that are out working every day on the road ways to get their pay up and more competitive.”
“As a Commissioner, I vowed to be a good steward of the people’s money, and we have done just that, but knowing that if this continues, it could put the county in a bad place,” Daniel said. “You could potentially see millage rate increases, and all of this stems back to just one department for the most part, and I don’t think that’s fair.”
Daniel, with the law enforcement background, decided to vacate his Board of Commission seat and run for Sheriff.
While Daniel criticized Williams spending, he did not speak adversely regarding Williams’ results in law enforcement for the county, telling Williams during a meeting on Monday that “it isn’t a personal race.”
“I think the world of Stacy,” Daniel said. “I think he is a great guy and would give the shirt off of his back, but on the business aspect of it, there are some changes that can be made. Honestly, my race isn’t against him, it isn’t against any other candidate. I’m running on my merit alone.”
Vacating the seat would not happen immediately, though Daniel running for Sheriff would leave his Board of Commissioners’ spot vacant. He isn’t resigning, he is simply not running for re-election of his BOC seat. Both his BOC seat and the Sheriiff’s position are both up for re-election at the same time.
“If I happen to win the Primary in May 2024, then I will stay in those roles until close to the end of 2024,” Daniel said.
If his run for Sheriff is not successful, then Daniel is simply out of public service until the next election cycle, should he choose to run for office again.
