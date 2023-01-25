David Crosby, singer and guitarist in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, passed away on January 18 at the age of 81. Crosby was the son of heralded Hollywood cinematographer Floyd Crosby, and he had initially thought he might follow in his father’s footsteps as an actor. He attended Santa Barbara City College where he studied drama. Then he decided he would rather be a musician because he was more likely to gain the attention of girls more quickly. He explained his reasoning in a November 2013 interview on The British Broadcasting Corporation’s program, “Mastertapes”.
“If you went down to the coffee house and looked properly mournful and sang a Joan Baez song, it could happen tonight!” he gleefully explained.
Crosby started out as a folk singer on his own, but eventually joined Gene Clark and Jim (Roger) McGuinn to form The Byrds, a band who were somewhat of an American answer to The Beatles. They recorded five albums between 1965 and 1968 before Crosby was ousted due to his outspoken onstage political statements and his supposedly overbearing desire to direct the band’s output. Before he left, he met Stephen Stills of Los Angeles, California’s Buffalo Springfield and sat in with the band at a live engagement. Later, through Cass Elliott of the Mamas and the Papas, he met Graham Nash, a member of British band The Hollies. Crosby, Stills, and Nash eventually lived near each other in Laurel Canyon, a neighborhood in Los Angeles that was a haven for singer-songwriters such as Carole King, Jackson Browne, and James Taylor. This proximity melded their sound, and eventually the trio harmonized and wrote some timeless songs, solidifying their musical bond.
Crosby was, in fact, the catalyst for the creation of the band, though Elliott was the match-maker. Crosby’s ear for Nash’s high harmonic range and Stills’s tonic vocals helped him find the middle harmony part to sing, a place in music for which he will be most remembered. Having sung two part harmonies in The Byrds, Crosby’s involvement in this three part harmonic approach with Stills and Nash was popular and influential both in its time and for years to come. Listeners can hear it in the music of The Grateful Dead and The Eagles among other bands of the era.
The group famously performed together for the second time at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in 1969. Crosby mentioned in an interview on www.inthestudio.net with former Dallas, Texas disc jockey Doug “Redbeard” Hill, that he and his bandmates felt pressure from their peers who were also in attendance at the festival. As their debut album, May 1969’s “Crosby, Stills, & Nash” was only a couple of months old, they had to prove they could pull off the vocal harmonies live. This was a greater challenge than it had been for them in Wally Heider’s recording studio. It was an obstacle they surmounted, as their performance has been recognized as one of the highlights of the three-day event.
Adding Buffalo Springfield alumnus Neil Young to their lineup, they made the 1970 album “Deja Vu” which went on to chart as a number one album, eventually selling over seven million copies. Following this, Crosby experienced a tragic loss in the death of his girlfriend, Christine Hinton, from a car crash. He found solace in the recording studio, making his first solo album, “If I Could Only Remember My Name...”, released in 1971. Though it was not well-received upon its release, it has been re-evaluated over the years as a touchstone record for the era, one that rewards listeners who choose to seek it out.
My own firsthand exposure to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young was through the 1988 album “American Dream”. It was on the song “Compass”, Crosby’s ode to recovery following a short prison sentence, that I first heard his nakedly-introspective songwriting. The song’s message of lost time left a lasting impression on me. Surely, those who explore Crosby’s musical legacy for years to come are likely to experience a similar appreciation for his immense skill.
