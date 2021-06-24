As a fan of singer/entertainer David Lee Roth, I enjoy Van Halen’s musical trajectory with Roth’s oversized, comical persona more with each passing year. As my friend, Jeff Parris recently pointed out, the first six Van Halen albums could never have been as terrific as they are without Roth’s sense of arrangement, musical variety, and alternating ribald and tongue-in-cheek humor. The group would have been just another hard rock band with the greatest guitar innovator on the planet as a member. Thanks to Roth, the band’s approach was outside the norm in hard rock, and everyone actively listening knew it. Van Halen’s appealing a cappella cover of “Happy Trails” on 1982’s “Diver Down” is unmistakable proof.
Following his departure from Van Halen in 1985, Roth took a number of shots on the chin from his former bandmates. The “5150 Tour” to promote Van Halen’s new album with Sammy Hagar did not shy away from celebrating Roth’s departure. When the tour reached Knoxville, Tennessee, on May 21, 1986, right in the middle of my junior year finals, I joined multiple hometown friends in attending the concert. As I had already fallen in love with the “5150” album, I was excited to see the band, even if Roth was doing his own thing.
Fans brought posters of Roth painted with a circle/slash and throw them onstage during the tour. Hagar would hang up and share in insulting Roth’s image, which seemed a bit ridiculous to me even at that time. It made me think that the band members were all unable to take Roth’s departure as an opportunity rather than a slight. Van Halen may have felt the insults were warranted, but I thought it reinforced how important Roth had been to the band.
To understand this rift, some historical context is necessary. Before the split with Van Halen, Roth had released a solo extended play (E.P.) in late January 1985 called “Crazy from the Heat” that spawned two hit singles of uncharacteristically poppy cover songs. Beach Boys nugget “California Girls” reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It had elements of Roth’s Van-Halen persona, but distanced the singer from the hard rock sound he fronted in the band. The videos for the E.P.s songs were heavily rotated on Music Television (MTV) as well as Turner Broadcasting System’s “Night Tracks” which aired on the weekends overnight.
Roth’s accompanists on the E.P. were ringers from the recording studio world, but his main accomplice was Edgar Winter who lent his vocals, keyboards, and keyboards to “Just A Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody,” a medley of songs Louis Prima had sung three decades earlier. In that particular video, Roth’s hammy, over-sized presence was further enhanced by an introductory and concluding joke where he is the host of “Dave TV,” sending up both the visual format and entertainment programming in general. Roth pokes fun his contemporaries at the time, who include Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Idol and Culture Club, all themselves performers in then-iconic music videos.
Upon viewing it today, I notice the video and song are clever, real-time social commentary on the musical fads of the early 80s. Roth and co-director Pete Angelus were sharp minded in producing these parodies. Roth is presented as self-deprecating and more like a rock version of Ernie Kovacs than a rockstar.
In a David Letterman interview to promote the E.P. in the month of its release, Letterman asks Roth if he foresees this new release as a possible wedge between Van Halen and himself that will break up the band. Clearly, Roth anticipated little blowback from his personal artistic pursuits.
“That does happen, that’s the Spinal Tap story…no I still have very strong tribal instincts, and we’ll be going into the studio, like the middle of this month, to start arguing again and we’ll come back out with an album sometime this year hopefully,” Roth responded.
Seeking to diminish pitfall possibilities, Roth downplays the inevitable split which occurred within the following months.
Fans of the Van Halen they had known were shocked by the news.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
