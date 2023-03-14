A Carrollton man is in jail after a traffic stop that occurred on Monday night.
The Carrollton Police Department stopped and arrested 22-year-old Antravous Jones of Carrollton and charged him with Possession of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy), Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes, and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Jones was pulled over after the arresting officer reportedly witnessed Jones’ side tires cross over the fog line.
According to the report, the officer approached the vehicle’s driver and Jones rolled down the window. Upon rolling the window down the odor of marijuana was coming from the Chevrolet Tahoe.
Jones reportedly admitted that he had smoked inside the vehicle about 20 minutes prior to the traffic stop. Jones told the officer he had a weapon on him and according to the report, complied with police when asked to step out of his vehicle. Jones also gave consent to a search of his person and a Glock 9 mm pistol was found in his jacket pocket.
After the search was completed, Jones told the officer he had a “bean” he was planning to take. The officer recognized that “bean” is a street slang term used to refer to MDMA. The arresting officer described the pill that Jones dropped as pink and triangle shaped. Jones reportedly said that he had bought the pill “from some guy at a corner store earlier in the day,” according to the police report.
Jones said he had thrown the pill on the ground while stepping out of the vehicle prior to being searched. During the search, the arresting officer found $2,983 in Jones’ pockets.
Jones was transported to the Carroll County Jail without incident. Jones is yet to have his bond set by a judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.