Haralson County was placed on the lists for emerging and high transmission counties for coronavirus by the Georgia Department of Public Health for the week ending July 16.
It quickly bounced off again on July 23, but all the surrounding counties and much of northern Georgia are on either the high transmission or the emerging counties lists.
People should be worried, said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Northwest District of the Georgia Public Health Department.
To be an emerging county means that there was a 5% increase in COVID syndrome and more than 5% increase in cases, or a 25% increase in cases and more than 10 cases in the most recent week. Haralson County had 11 cases in the most recent week an increase of 37% from the week before.
To be a high transmission county means that over a 14-day period there have to be more than five confirmed cases and more than a 10% positive test rate. Haralson County had 19 cases and a positivity rate of 12.9% on July 16. By July 23, with only three positive cases during the week, the county’s positivity rate dropped to 9.2%.
Still, Voccio said in the 10-county region that makes up the Northwest District the counties are all close to 10%. Just a month ago they were all around 2%. There has been a 174% increase in the number of cases of COVID in the last two weeks, he added.
Tanner hospitals are seeing the result. Dr. Laura Larson, medical director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System, said on Tuesday that the hospitals were treating 41 people ranging in age from 20 to 91 for COVID. That’s up more than 1,000% from July 5 when there were only three COVID patients in the system’s hospitals, she said.
Larson attributes the increase to the more contagious Delta variant of COVID being in the area. Although, she said that is just conjecture.
The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday reacted to the nationwide increase in COVID cases and updated its mask recommendations for fully-vaccinated people. It is now recommending that they wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
The best way to protect yourself, though, is to get vaccinated, Voccio said.
“It’s estimated that 98% to 99% of the people being hospitalized now have not been vaccinated,” he said.
Just 26% of Haralson County residents, or 7,473 people, are fully vaccinated against the virus; 28% have received at least one dose. That is far below the state’s 40% and 45% respectively; and the state of Georgia lags behind many states in its vaccination rate. That puts the entire population at risk, he said.
There are all kinds of conspiracy theories about the vaccines — that they’re used to track you, that they will change your DNA, that they’re not safe — but Voccio said those stories are not true.
“They’re very safe,” Voccio said, adding, “They’re much safer than getting COVID and giving it to other people.”
The technology that makes up the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is about 20 years old and it is very exciting, he said. It was developed to combat SARS, but it is being developed not only for the COVID vaccines, but also for cancer therapy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Moderna and Pfizer shots use mRNA technology which “contains material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine.”
Johnson and Johnson is a viral vector vaccine, meaning that it contains “a modified version of a different virus than the one that causes COVID-19. Inside the shell of the modified virus, there is material from the virus that causes COVID-19, The white blood cells then go through the same process to destroy it.
The various kinds of white blood cells retain a memory of how to fight off the virus the next time it runs into it in the body, the CDC’s website states. It’s much the same as older types of vaccines except that the mRNA is much faster to produce.
It cannot enter the nucleus of your cells to change the DNA, Voccio said.
Millions of the vaccine doses have been given worldwide and although some side effects, including myocarditis, have been discovered, they are rare, he added. It may not seem as if they are rare since they have been highly publicized, Voccio said.
According to the CDC, as of June 11, more than 296 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the United States. Of those, 1,226 cases of myocarditis had been reported and most were treatable. In comparison, the CDC reports that the number of cases of COVID in the United States has reached 34.4 million with the number of deaths reported at 608,528.
Throughout the Northwest District all it takes to get a vaccine is a trip to the local Health Department, he said.
“Walk-ins are welcome,” Voccio said.
