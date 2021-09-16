THE GATEWAY-BEACON
As COVID ravages Haralson County and the state, the number of local people getting their vaccinations against the disease is inching up.
As of Sept. 14, about one-third, or 10,012 Haralson County residents, had received at least their first COVID vaccine. About 30% or 8,656, were fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health website. That’s far below the state average of 53% and 45% respectively, and the state is far below the national average of 64% and 55%.
The low vaccination rate in the state has allowed the disease to spread freely. Only eight counties in the state are not considered high transmission counties under the Georgia Department of Health guidelines. To be a high transmission county means that there were more than 100 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents and a 14-day positive COVID test rate of at least 10%.
Haralson County had 105 confirmed cases from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 and another 73 from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, giving it a 14-day confirmed case rate of 606 per 100,000 population. As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 Haralson County residents had died from COVID and another 58 residents’ deaths were probably caused by the disease, according to the DPH website.
Recently, the First United Methodist Church in Bremen hosted a COVID vaccination event that drew 82 residents wanting their shots.
Pastor David Blackwood said that the Methodist Church has always been interested in the health of the community; so many of the churches host blood drives and health fairs as part of their normal event schedule.
“I just saw this as a way to help the community,” Blackwood said.
One thing he’s heard from residents is that people are “just tired of the pandemic.” They see their friends or family members suffer through the disease and it becomes a heartrending problem to them.
“They see (the vaccines) as the safest and the fastest way for us to get back to normal,” he said.
Additionally, local doctors and medical professionals are doing a good job reaching out to the public to assure them that the vaccine is safe and effective, Blackwood said.
But there are still a majority of local residents who are not vaccinated and not interested in getting the vaccine. The resulting infections are stretching the local medical resources.
According to the Tanner Health System website, as of Sept. 8 the latest report available, Tanner Hospital in Carrollton had 67 COVID patients in its 181 beds. In Villa Rica, 34 COVID patients were in the hospital’s 145 beds and in Bremen, seven of the hospital’s 25 beds were in use by COVID patients.
Logan Boss, public information officer for the Northwest District of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said that all the hospitals in the 10-county region have been slammed with COVID patients.
“Waits in emergency rooms are many hours just to be seen because of the number of COVID patients,” Boss said.
And the vast majority — over 95% — of those COVID patients that are flooding the emergency rooms and being admitted are unvaccinated, he said.
“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Boss said.
Recently there has been a plateauing in the number of COVID cases. A, at the same time there has been a slight increase in the number of vaccinations, he said. It’s too early to see if the trend will continue, but it is encouraging, Boss said.
Free vaccines are still available at the local health departments. Area residents can go online or call to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome, he said. Additionally free COVID testing is available.
In the Northwest District testing sites are in Bartow, Floyd and Catoosa counties. They are also available at the Arbor Place Mall Sears through the Douglas Health Department, Boss said. Register at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/ .
Blackwood advised people to talk to their doctors before making a decision about getting the vaccine.
“I think the best place for people to get information is not from Facebook, but from a medical professional they trust,” Blackwood said. “That’s what I did.”
