After some of the city’s office staff had to quarantine, the Buchanan City Council cancelled its meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor A.J. Scott said that two of the city’s office staff’s spouses tested positive for COVID-19 about 10 days ago, forcing them to quarantine at home.
“Just out of precaution we’re not having any meetings or anything up there,” Scott said. “We’ll be starting again the first week of next month.”
This is not the first time the city’s leadership has been affected by COVID.
Buchanan Councilwoman Angie Hood suffered through a bout of the disease, even spending time in the hospital during the course of the illness. She had recovered in time to attend the Dec. 8 meeting, but missed others.
Haralson County, like the vast majority of counties in the state, is a considered a high transmission county for the virus. Only eight counties, all in the southern Georgia, escaped the designation, according to a report released by the Department of Public Health on Monday. The Department designates a county with a 14-day rate of more than 100 new confirmed cases per 100,000 county residents as a high transmission county. Haralson County, had a 14-day rate of 430 per 100,000 residents from Jan. 9 through Jan. 22. A total of 127 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among Haralson County residents during that time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,458 cases of the disease had been confirmed in the county, 26 deaths from COVID-19 had been confirmed and another 28 were probably caused by the disease, according to the department’s website. There were 55 Haralson County residents hospitalized due to the disease on Tuesday.
The Buchanan City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.