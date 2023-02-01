Cousins, sometimes called first friends, often are born within a few months of each other.
In my family, the story is told that my mother and her sisters-in-law shared maternity clothes and baby clothes back and forth as the need arose in the family. My paternal cousins are like steps on a ladder when ages are compared. Unfortunately for me, my cousins lived in far flung locations so we were not together often as children.
Dennis’ family also features stair step cousins and they lived fairly close to each other growing up. And still do. Upwards of twenty cousins were spawned by six siblings. Those that live in the local area make an effort to get together occasionally for a meal. In the fall and winter time, it’s been soups and salads.
Besides good food, we enjoy good company. Sunday 12 of us converged at the Douglasville cousin’s house in the dreary rain. Spicy taco soup, minestrone and cowboy stew (a family tradition for one cousin) warmed our bellies as we gathered around the tables. A selection of salad, green, bean and grilled provided a balance to the meal. And of course, the dessert table is ladened with two kinds of cookies, carrot cake, key lime cups and apple crisp. The Reids know how to feast.
The conversation branched like a mighty oak spanning a variety of topics: church choir romance, favorite TV shows, being mistaken as a homeless person, and who sang at Grandpa’s funeral in 1971. No one could remember exactly but memory suggested it was not good singing.
From that branch, we discussed what kind of songs we want sung at our funerals — hymns or contemporary Christian songs, and who we might want to do the singing. One cousin, who shall remain nameless, said, “You don’t want me singing at your funeral.”
One male cousin said,”Ya’ll come and eat the potato salad at my funeral dinner. I want you there.”
It could have been a depressing conversation but folks joined in with comical comments and laughter. This was not a serious funeral planning session.
So what’s the value of cousins spending a rainy Sunday afternoon together? We could have each stayed home and eaten our own soup and salad. We could have been couch potatoes in front of the TV watching the NFL playoff games. We could have done a number of other things with our Sunday afternoon.
As an outsider, I was one of only three who did not share the Reid bloodline. My sister-in-law and I did not grow up with this gang. We didn’t know them as children, teenagers or even young adults. We barely know the names of their kids and grandkids but they allow us to tag along and listen to the stories. We married into the crazy bunch and are graciously included in the fun.
But for those cousins, especially, as they are growing older, these shared memories seem to hold a special place in their hearts. There are not many people still walking the face of the earth who remember their grandfather, Elijah Newton (E.N.) Reid, much less who sang at his funeral. Besides sharing memories when together, the cousins connect in the here and now also. One cousin recently retired and another one is due to retire this spring. One cousin has health concerns which were shared. Probably little of that news would have been shared if each one had returned home after church on Sunday instead of driving to Douglasville.
Is it important to get together? Certainly, if the Pandemic taught us anything it’s the importance of being together. The makeup of families varies widely — married, widowed, single, divorced. All of those categories were represented in our cousins’ gathering. For those living alone, sharing a meal can be a spark to a happier day.
My cousins are still scattered from the West coast to the far north country to Florida and so we still don’t get together very often. We enjoy it when we do but it’s not the same as for cousins who grew up together. I’m curious if your cousins get together. Family reunions are multigenerational gatherings but with cousins the span is much smaller. It’s an interesting way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
