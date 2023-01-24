A couple’s dispute led to one arrest and an leg injury.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 1:55 p.m., Haralson County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute. According to a press release from the HCSO, on arrival, deputies spoke to the victim who stated that he was followed by a green Jeep Cherokee when he left work.
Deputies were also advised that the Jeep made the same stops as the victim, and the victim was able to identify the person in the Jeep Cherokee as his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Jordan, 42, of Waco, per the release.
After the victim got home, Jordan pulled into his driveway and there was a verbal argument between the parties. When Jordan went to leave the residence, she allegedly put the Jeep Cherokee into drive and struck the victim, causing him to roll up on the Jeep hood and then fall off when she slammed on the brakes, per the release.
The victim had injuries to his leg on scene.
The offender, Jordan, was arrested a short time later at the Pilot truck stop in Tallapoosa. Jordan has been charged with aggravated assault, stalking and criminal trespass. Jordan was released from the Haralson County Jail after three days on a $12,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.