A Haralson County Schools administrator approached the county commissioners at their work session on Tuesday, requesting permission to use the county fire stations as internet hot spots for students.
“You’ve all heard of this COVID-19 thing, right?” Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley asked. “We’re trying to make plans just in case we’re required to go to 100% virtual.”
The biggest problem with going virtual is the dearth of internet access in the county, he said.
The Georgia Department of Education is giving the system 43 standalone Wi-Fi outdoor routers to use for a year, Assistant Superintendent Ridley told the commissioners. The routers can be plugged into buses or electrical outlets. The system does intend to use some of them on buses, Brian Ridley said. But he added that the fire stations are set up strategically throughout the county and could help some of the students in more rural areas.
“We can’t bring them to people’s homes,” the school official said. “But we can provide them in certain locations.”
The routers could be plugged in at the fire station and that fire station would become a hot spot for the students to use to download assignments and upload their completed homework.
The internet provided would have the same filters as the school system uses on campus and would not interfere or hook into the fire station’s existing internet service, Brian Ridley said.
Haralson County fire Chief Brian Walker said there are 12 county fire stations. The size of the parking lots vary — some could accommodate five cars and others perhaps a dozen, he said.
“We couldn’t allow it to interfere (with emergency response),” said Commissioner Ronnie Ridley. “It would have to be in a designated area, where they would have to enforce social distancing. There would have to be guidelines.”
But he added that he didn’t think that a lot of students would show up all at once.
Commissioner Adam Budde asked if the schools would be willing to provide signs indicating where the students and their families could safely park. Assistant Superintendent Ridley said it would.
Commissioner David Tarpley suggested grocery stores or other stores with large parking lots also might be a good place to put the routers.
“The fire houses were just going to be the start,” Brian Ridley said.
With more than three dozen routers, the school system hopes to scatter them all over the county, he said.
Currently the school system has about 15% of its students doing virtual learning, he said.
The school system has implemented safety protocols, including taking the temperatures of students as they get on the bus and come into the school buildings, requiring social distancing and recommending masks, Brian Ridley said.
In other business the commissioners:
• discussed lowering the amount of money that could be spent without board approval to $20,000. Currently, the department head and county chairman can approve up to $50,000 expenditures. Chairman Ridley said he would do whatever the board required, but warned that the board would have to be available on Fridays, when the county writes its checks.
• discussed three proposals to create a new website for the county. Southfire, Municode and another company submitted proposals but the options made it hard to compare them. Resident Denny Chasten created a report for the commissioners breaking down some of the options and explaining which ones might be most important for the county. He gave them each a copy of the report to review.
• heard that the county will be able to roll back the millage rate, the rate used to calculate property taxes, this year to 10.152 mills per $1,000 of taxable value, down from 10.5 mills last year. The rate is a little less than the rate required to bring in the same revenue as last year. That rate would have been 10.155 mills. The special service millage rates for fire are also down. Temple residents in Haralson County, Buchanan and Waco residents will pay 4.391 mills and Tallapoosa and unincorporated county residents will pay 1.711 mills. Last year, they paid 4.5 mills and 1.95 mills respectively. Recreation service is .43 mills for Buchanan, Waco and incorporated county residents, down from .58 mills last year. Sanitation is the only levy that went up at .58 mills for Buchanan, Waco and unincorporated residents. Last year they paid .50 mills. At a 6 p.m. special meeting after the work session, the commissioners approved the new millage rates.
