Haralson County commissioners approved the proposed $19 million fiscal year 2023 budget at a special meeting on Tuesday.
The budget is about $1.5 million more than the fiscal year 2022 budget, which ends at the end of June. Don Johnson, director of finance for the county had said at the budget hearing two weeks ago that increased fuel and insurance costs were the main culprits for the increase.
In other business, the commissioners approved selling an old tractor and bush hog to the Haralson County Solid Waste Authority for $15,000. The machine is about 12 to 14 years old and is currently not being used, Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley told the commissioners.
“This tractor hasn’t moved in a year,” Ridley said.
The commissioners agreed to contribute $25,000 toward a fuel truck for the Airport Authority. Carroll County would be contributing the lion’s share of the cost at $100,000, Ridley said.
The commissioners also approved a boiler replacement for the jail. HBP Water Heaters in Forest Park, Georgia, was one of four bidders for the project, Alison Palmer, county clerk said. HBP bid $73,475 for the replacement.
As the meeting began, Ridley introduced Brittany McMellon, the county’s new public information clerk.
After a closed session to consider real estate purchases, the commissioners took no action on the items discussed.
