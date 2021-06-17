As some of you may have seen Solid Solutions Development took out a false and misleading advertisement in last week’s issue of the Haralson Gateway-Beacon, claiming to be in partnership with the Haralson County Board of Commissioners and the Haralson County Development Authority on a project.
This could not be further from the truth.
Neither Solid Solutions, nor any representative from the company, has proposed any project to the Commission or Development Authority. Further, neither county entity has agreed in any way to partner with Solid Solutions on any project. This action by Solid Solutions is part of an orchestrated effort to sway public opinion and sow distrust between members of the community and elected officials. As so, our county attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding Solid Solutions stop with false and misleading information they are perpetuating.
When I ran for this seat in March, I promised to be open and transparent in everything I did as a Commissioner. That is why I believe it is incumbent upon myself and the rest of the Board of Commissioners to ensure that the residents of Haralson County are adequately informed regarding the affairs of their county. As of the writing of this letter, no application for a potential project has been filed by Solid Solutions.
Moving forward, I would encourage all residents of Haralson County to attend our meetings currently being held at the Haralson County Recreation Department, which occur on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Please do not hesitate to reach out to myself or your district’s commissioner if you have any questions or concerns.
Ryan Farmer, District 4 commissioner
