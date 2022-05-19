Haralson County commissioners held a brief special meeting on Tuesday after their work session with the Haralson County Veterans Association was cancelled.
The veterans had requested to speak with the commissioners, said Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley. But when he asked if there were any veterans there who wished to speak, no one answered. That was the only business on their work session agenda, Ridley said.
The commissioners then went straight into their meeting. The special meeting was called to formally approve the engineering firm and grant writer chosen by Haralson County Water Authority Board members to work with them on a Community Development Block Grant application.
“This is just a formality,” Ridley said.
The board members had chosen Turnipseed Engineers as the engineering firm for the project and Allen-Smith Consulting as grant writers, he said.
The grant will be used to bring water lines to low-income households in the north end of the county, in the Ben Davis Road area, Ridley said.
“This grant, the water authority is going to do the lines,” he said. “They use the labor of the water authority as their part of the grant match.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the Water Authority Board members’ choices.
The commissioners also held a closed session to discuss personnel issues after which they took no action.
