When I was a child, the Christmas season actually started in October with the arrival of the “wish books.” Those were the Christmas catalogs sent out by Sears Roebuck, Montgomery Ward and Spiegel. The actual counting of days didn’t come until December and the days seemed to move so slowly until they reached the 25th.
Well, here I am, many years later, counting days again. But this time I’m counting days until the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
In the past, that day has been little more than a formality, but then, our country has never before had a malignant narcissist as the outgoing president. As the remaining days get inside the month mark, the atmosphere gets crazier and crazier.
First, the country has never experienced such a sore loser and such a outrageous display of infantile tantrum throwing. I thought Nixon was the low mark in presidential politics, but in the past four years, I’ve gained greater respect for Tricky Dick.
In 1960, Nixon would’ve had good reason for challenging the election. The vote count was close and there were widespread reports of vote tampering in Illinois and Texas. But to his credit, Nixon put the good of the country before his own political fortunes. He rejected pleas by his campaign workers to challenge the election. Fourteen years later, Nixon again did the honorable thing, resigning the presidency before putting the country through a bitter, divisive impeachment fight.
Well, Trump has neither the character nor love of country as did Nixon, or any of the past 44 presidents. He has refused to accept the results of an honest election, which his own attorney-general and homeland security data watchdog said was fair and without fraud.
After more than 50 court cases, including at least two before the U.S. Supreme Court, none of which found any fraud, Trump has insisted on his fantasy claims. State after state have held ballot recounts without little change in votes.
In the meantime, the states have all certified their votes and the Electoral College has voted, but still the delusional president continues his fantasy. He has tried to pressure states to change their electors and is likely planning a sideshow at the formal Jan. 6 congressional counting of votes. Rats are fleeing the sinking U.S.S. Trumptantic, but enough rodents are hanging around to grab the remaining political crumbs.
Now Trump is surrounding himself with only the most radical of the right wing extremists, debating how much destruction he can do before leaving office.
His latest acts have included pardoning criminals and threatening the military funding bill and pandemic relief. After days of offering no input to the pandemic bill negotiations, and after an agreement was reached, Trump decided the direct payments should be $2,000 instead of $600. Hey, that was what the Democrats had been asking for all along and his Republican party was opposing.
However, it should be clear by now that Trump has no concern for anybody or anything other than himself. He’s a true narcissist. He cares nothing about the military, religion, country, democracy, constitution or any of his supporters. Famous horror novelist Stephen King has often said Trump is scarier than any of King’s creations.
As I count down the days until Jan. 20, I wonder, in horror, what other things Trump will try before he has to face the truth of his election loss. Will he really try to declare marshal law? Will he start a war? Will he open the door to all murderers in federal prison? Will he have to be physically removed from the White House? Nothing is too far-fetched to imagine. I’ll feel so much better when I see President-elect Joe Biden with his right hand raised and his left one on the Bible.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
