One thing I like to say about Community Service Boards (CSBs) is that we meet people where they are. The individuals and families we serve have a variety of different needs, and we offer a variety of different services to meet those – outpatient and intensive outpatient services, crisis stabilization and detoxification, residential substance use treatment, day programs for individuals with disabilities, and so much more.

But I am not sure how many people are aware that we also meet people where they are physically – in the community. It is the “community” in Community Service Board that I believe makes CSBs unique, and valuable. Certainly, our clinics and crisis stabilization units are located throughout the communities we serve so that it is easy for people to come to us for help. But as a Community Service Board, we also go to the people we serve.

