Randall Redding, 66, a celebrated businessman and founder of R.K.R. Construction and Mill Town Music Hall, died on Monday after a two-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Funeral Services will be conducted today at 3 p.m. from Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
Born and raised in Haralson County and Bremen, Redding was determined to leave his home a better place and he succeeded, say many of the people who knew him.
“He definitely left Bremen in a much better place because of his influence,” said Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks.
Without his help, the school system wouldn’t have been able to renovate its stadium when it did or build Blue Devil Family Park, Hicks said. Redding was always there — every fundraiser, every mission trip, every event that needed a sponsor, he said.
Steve Bennett, general manager of Mill Town Music Hall, said that was also the reason that Redding bought the strip mall where Mill Town now lives. Formerly the home of the “smallest Walmart in the world,” the vacant storefront would have created a big hole in the shopping center that could have made it hard for the other tenants, Bennett said.
“He didn’t want it to go dark,” Bennett said. “He wanted to keep it vibrant in his home town; and this was even before the vision of Mill Town.”
Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said Redding left an indelible mark on the whole West Georgia area.
“His impact on the landscape of West Georgia is visible for all to see,” Jackson said. “But his vision for leadership, investment, quality entertainment, and economic development in our community is just as significant. Randall’s contribution and legacy to our community will always be remembered and appreciated.”
His work on numerous local boards and organizations including the Carrollton Pregnancy Resource Center, Tanner Medical Foundation Board, West Georgia Habitat for Humanity and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, inspired other community leaders.
Carroll County Chairwoman Michelle Morgan worked with him on such a board.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served with him on the University of West Georgia’s Board of Trustees,” Morgan said. “He was a good role model for me with his faith and leadership.”
Redding was born at Higgins General Hospital in October 1954, son of Guy and Mildred Redding of the Buchanan area of Haralson County. His family moved to Bremen in time for him to enter the seventh grade there. He grew up working in his parent’s restaurant in the town.
In 1972, after bringing home the state championship in wrestling — the school’s first athletic state championship on record — Redding graduated from Bremen High School, Hicks said. He went on to Auburn University and worked for firms in the West Georgia area before starting R.K. Redding Construction in 1991.
Redding was drawn to construction, said Steven Hill, director of Human Resources for the company.
“He knew that he was called to it and wanted to walk in that calling,” Hill said.
Hill met Redding through his wife, Laura Hill, who was friends with Tena, Redding’s second wife. The two couples became friends taking trips and spending time together whenever the Hills were back in the area, he said. The Hills lived in California and on a visit back to Bremen in the late 1990s, Redding asked his friend to come back and work for him at R.K.R.
Hill remembers when Redding decided to create Mill Town Music Hall. In 2012, a few years after Redding bought the strip mall, Ingle’s, the flagship of the shopping center, moved to another location. Redding came to Hill and told him what he wanted to do and asked for his help. He planned to open the new music venue in just weeks, Hill said. Redding had some background in the music business having been a musician and singer and for a time having owned some interest in a music studio, Bennett said.
“He had a lifelong love of music and is actually quite a good singer,” Bennett said.
But the project was still a leap of faith, Hill said. The work paid off. Within the first six months, the new stage had drawn Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman and the Oak Ridge Boys as well as a number of stars for the “Harold Shedd Tribute” show, Bennett said.
The business benefited the whole community and not just for entertainment. Mill Town drew visitors to the shows who also ate at the local restaurants and stayed at the local hotels, he said.
Redding’s greatest love was his love of Christ and it was evident in everything he did. Bennett, who met Redding at Mount Paran Church of God, which they both attended, said he remembers that after deciding to build Mill Town, as the freezers and coolers were cleared out, Redding prayed about the new venture.
“He sat down by himself, turned a five-gallon bucket over and sat down and just told God, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m trusting that you’ll show me what to do,’ ” Bennett said. “He had just intense faith.”
It was that faith that made him the humble, sincere person that he was, Bennett said.
Hill said Redding’s faith is what helped shape Mill Town into the family friendly venue that it is. Redding insisted against all naysayers that no alcohol be served at the shows, Hill said.
His faith made Redding the generous person that he was.
“Randall (Redding) was always a friend to anybody,” Hill said. “He believed in the best in people. He looked for the best in people.”
Bennett agreed. It also gave him an impressive calmness and strength, Bennett said.
“I never saw him lose his cool,” he said. “Nothing fazed him, nothing rocked him, not even the ALS. …. He faced it head on and just took it as it came.”
Redding is survived by his wife, Tena; his son, Keith; his daughter-in-law, Brooke; and his daughter, Ivey. Randall was also blessed with four grandchildren, Cindi Claire, Tripp, Livi, and Lila; and is survived by his sister, Rebecca.
