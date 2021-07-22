On Thursday, the Mann Street Playground in Tallapoosa buzzed with activity as 40 teens and 12 adults spent the afternoon at the park, cleaning, sanding, painting and spreading mulch into the neglected space.
A youth group from Nebraska staying at Lutheranch near Tallapoosa had arrived Sunday to help with the tornado recovery efforts in Newnan, Georgia, and heard about the work needed at the park.
“We did two days of tornado clean up in Newnan,” said Ian Hartfield, youth director for Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. “We also heard through the camp that there was a need here, with the playground here in Tallapoosa. So we thought we could come and help with that, too.”
The youth group makes an annual mission trip, he said.
“Our mission statement at Sheridan is to love deeply, grow spiritually and share abundantly,” Hartfield said. “And so, our high school youth serve throughout the year and have a passion for serving others in need, our neighbors near and far.”
But the trip was also about learning — they spent Wednesday in Atlanta at the Martin Luther King, Jr., historic sites, learning about social justice and promoting change with nonviolent demonstrations — and fun, he said. Even as they worked the students enthusiastically celebrated their progress and when they were able to level a picnic table before spreading gravel around it, the students cheered.
“We’re grateful to help out where we can,” Hartfield said.
Tallapoosa residents were grateful, too. Anna Cook and Amanda Baker, of Dogwood and Co, a T-shirt company based in the city, had approached the Tallapoosa City Council members at their meeting on Monday for permission to raise money to renovate the park and add some handicapped accessible pieces. City Manager Philip Eidson surprised them when he told them about the youth group’s plans. The two were on-hand to help Thursday.
“We are just so thankful that they’re here helping,” Baker said. “It’s a big job, it really is.”
Cook agreed.
“We were going to get our husbands to help,” Cook said.
“I bet they were dreading it,” Baker added with a laugh.
The city provided all the supplies for the youth group so the money that the two raise will be available for other things, Cook said. The two had already raised more than $600 for the project, which they hope will include a handicapped swing, sand diggers, and a fence to keep the children safe from traffic.
“A lot of people seemed like they were very enthusiastic about it,” said Amanda Baker. “They agree that Tallapoosa needs a playground for kids and not only just a playground but somewhere where families can just come have a picnic, hang out in the shade, cool off.”
On Friday, as she surveyed the newly refurbished playground, Mayor Pro Tempore Jacqueline Roberts said she used to bring her grandson to the park to play and he is now 24 years old. But it had fallen into disrepair over the years.
She was thrilled with the work the youth group did and she wanted people to know.
“Bring your children,” Roberts said. “Bring your grandchildren.”
Dogwood and Co is raising money through a Facebook page, Tallapoosa Playground Fundraiser.
