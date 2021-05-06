Haralson County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed four members to the Haralson County Development Authority Board, one for each commission district in the county. All but one were nominated by the commissioners representing that district.
District 1 Commissioner David Tarpley nominated Steve McIntosh for his district and presented a summary of his experience as justification for his nomination.
“As far as an individual who comes with educated questions — because he reads everything — I can think of no better person than to nominate Mr. McIntosh to help put a new set of eyes on our Industrial Authority, who will bring a lot of questions to the table, and will have a lot of answers for people at the table,” Tarpley said.
But his nomination failed 2-3 with Commissioners Ryan Farmer, Ronnie Ridley and John Daniel voting no.
Instead District 4 Commissioner Farmer nominated Richard Hightower, the current member of the board representing Commission District 1. His nomination was approved by the members 4-1 with Commissioner Tarpley casting the sole no-vote. Tarpley railed against the vote until being called out of order by county attorney David Mecklin.
“This is good, old-fashioned back door politics,” he said, before Mecklin broke in. “I don’t know whose got anything against Steve McIntosh.”
When Tarpley questioned Commission Chairman Ridley about his vote against McIntosh, Mecklin said the issue had already been voted on.
“We’re discussing an item that’s not really on the table at this point and that type of discussion would be out of order,” Mecklin said. “It’s a discussion for you to have at some point in time, but it’s not in order right now. That function was voted on. It failed.”
District 2 Commissioner Jamie Brown nominated Garry Broadstreet for reappointment to represent her district on the board. He was approved 3-1 with Commissioner Daniel voting no and Commissioner Farmer abstaining because of a conflict of interest he chose not to disclose.
District 3 Commissioner Daniel nominated Alan Kiker who was approved 4-1 with Tarpley voting no and Farmer nominated Tommy Crawford to represent District 4 on the board. Crawford was approved 4-1 with Tarpley voting no.
The newly-appointed board members terms began on May 1 and end on April 30, 2025, according to County Clerk Alison Palmer.
In other business commissioners:
-heard from local residents their concerns and their support of a proposed RV park at Old Highway 78 and U.S. 78. The park is proposed to be a 50-acre property with 80 RV sites, said developer Caleb Gooden. He also said he preferred the description of RV resort to RV park. After the public hearing, the commissioners approved a zoning change from Agriculture-1 to Conditional Use that would allow the venue to be developed on the property.
-voted 3-1 to approve a $200 a month stipend requested by three of the four Haralson County Constitutional Officers including the sheriff, Probate Court judge, clerk of Superior Court and tax commissioner. Commissioner Farmer requested the stipend be approved rather than including the $2,400 as a line item in the departmental budgets, as the commissioners had intended to allocate the funds. Farmer believed the officers could request the stipends again unless they were given specifically as a stipend, he said. Commissioner Tarpley voted against the proposal, saying he felt there was too little accountability for the money if given as a monthly check to the officers. Commission Chairman Ridley abstained from the vote.
