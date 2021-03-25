At their work session on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners heard of a problem affecting some local property owners in the county.
County surveyor Greg Dewberry was at the meeting to discuss road closure requests from local residents. The first, a portion of Leisure Drive, was “very simple,” Dewberry said. Dewberry recommended the county abandon a portion of Leisure Drive that had never been developed. The two property owners of the adjoining properties would split the land that had been slated for the road, he said.
“It was never opened,” Dewberry said. “There was no county work done on it. You wouldn’t even know that the road’s there.”
The second request, listed on the agenda as “numerous road closures,” has been causing legal troubles for local property owners, he said. Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley, though, suggested putting the discussion off to the May work session when the county attorney could attend.
“That’s fine; it does bear heavily on his opinion,” Dewberry said, adding, “Just realize that I’ve got people that can’t get to their property without having the law called on them.”
Commissioners additionally discussed a number of annual chores from local agencies, including requests for board appointments and support for grants.
The board will need to appoint members to the Department of Family and Children Services Board, the Haralson County Development Authority and the Tallatoona Board, a multi-county board that oversees several programs including Head Start and low-income energy assistance.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley noted that the DFCS board requested the commissioners reappoint current members Brian Walker and Lisa Smith-Parris to five-year terms. Likewise the Tallatoona Board requested the reappointment of current member Shirley Farmer as well as one of the commissioners. Commissioner John Daniel, who works at Haralson County Schools, said he might be interested in serving on the board since it deals with education.
The appointments to the Development Authority are district appointments, Ridley said. So each commissioner is asked to nominate someone from their district, he said.
Besides the appointments, the commissioners were asked for a statement of support for two grants — one Community Development Block Grant that the Haralson County Water Authority hopes to apply for to build water infrastructure in low-income areas of the county, and an annual grant that the local district attorney uses to hire additional staff.
Sheriff Stacy Williams also asked that commissioners reconsider a request for a stipend for the county’s constitutional officers, the county sheriff, the tax commissioner, the county chairman and the probate judge.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for April 6 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.