At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners agreed to discuss stipends for Constitutional officers as a miscellaneous expense item in the upcoming budget.
The change, suggested by Commissioner John Daniel, makes the officers’ request a budget issue rather than a salary issue and allows Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley to comment on the request.
Under county ordinances, the chairman is to make $2,500 more than the sheriff, so adding the $200-per-month stipend to the sheriff’s salary would mean a pay raise for him as well. So, Ridley had abstained from prior discussions.
The change would also give the officers access to the entire $2,400 without any payroll taxes being deducted, Daniel said.
“I think that would be the most fair way to go about giving that money, but also where there’s a level of accountability as well,” he said.
State law allows counties to allocate a stipend to Constitutional officers, all elected at large in the county. The stipend amount is based on the county’s population. In Haralson County, up to $200 a month is allowed. Although the law has been in effect for some time, this is the first time the local officers have requested the stipend.
Sheriff Stacy Williams, who was at the meeting, agreed to making the stipend a line item in the budget and said that was how he had originally envisioned the stipend. He had never imagined it would be allocated as a pay increase, Williams said.
He also thought the change would create some transparency with the way the money is spent.
“If you ever want to spot check, all you gotta do is pull up the receipts and see what it was used for,” Williams said.
Commissioner David Tarpley said he thought that the change might make other department heads question why they weren’t getting the extra money.
“Why them?” Tarpley said of the reasoning. “What makes them so special that they get it? Why not the road department? Why not all our department heads?”
If the all the department heads get the $2,400 in their budgets, then it could add up to $30,000 or $40,000 rather than the less than $9,600 for just the elected Constitutional officers, Tarpley added.
Daniel replied that the officers’ duties encompass more than the other county department heads.
“They represent on the state level as well,” Daniel said of the officers.
Those additional duties come with additional expenses, including hosting other officials, he said.
Tarpley was also concerned that not all the officers would agree with accepting the stipend as a line item in their budget. He wanted to talk to the other officers before making a decision.
County attorney David Mecklin said tabling the issue to be discussed as a part of the upcoming budget hearings was an acceptable way to review the issue. If an officer did not agree, the commissioners could simply not add the $2,400 to that officer’s budget.
“When you formally approve the budget with that included in the budget that’s the final action on it,” Mecklin said.
Commissioner Jamie Brown also added that until the new budget is approved if Williams needed money for a purpose for which he had requested the stipend that he should go ahead and use department money.
“We’re going to support that,” Brown said.
In other business the commissioners:
• approved a proclamation honoring local E-911 staff during National Telecommunications Week, beginning on April 11.
• approved a proclamation naming April as Georgia 811 National Safe Digging Month.
• approved closing a .39-acre portion of Leisure Drive. That portion had never been opened, Chairman Ridley said. The property will be split between two adjoining properties.
• heard that a request to rezone a property on Cashtown Road had been withdrawn.
• recognized Becky Abbott, former clerk of Superior Court, Danny Hutcheson, former coroner, Eddie Mixon, former sheriff, and Sherri Mobley, former tax commissioner. All of them retired in 2020.
• approved a resolution allowing the Haralson County Water Authority to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds. The authority typically receives about $500,000 through the grant that it uses to improve its infrastructure, Ridley said.
• reappointed Brian Walker and Lisa Smith-Parrish to the Department of Family and Children Services Board for five-year terms.
• voted 4-1 to table Development Authority appointments to allow new Commissioner Ryan Farmer a chance to review the applicants. The current members’ terms will end on April 30, but the next scheduled Commission meeting is in May. Commissioner Tarpley voted against the delay since he said none of the commissioners had received the applications any earlier than Farmer.
• approved a resolution supporting the district attorney’s application for grant from the Prosecuting Attorneys Council to allow him to pay for additional staff.
• approved an ordinance declaring Haralson County broadband ready. The ordinance will allow entities within the county to apply for grants related to broadband service, Ridley said.
• held a brief executive session to discuss personnel issues, but took no action after the closed session.
• heard from Tommy Crawford, who attended the meeting on Tuesday, that he appreciated that the meeting was being streamed online for those who couldn’t attend in person.
