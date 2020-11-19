At a special meeting on Wednesday, Haralson County commissioners approved moving court sessions to Polk County through Nov. 23.
The meeting came on the heels of an outbreak of COVID-19 among courthouse staff. Three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the space of about a week. The second case was confirmed on Election Day prompting the commissioners to close the Courthouse to the public that evening, said County Clerk Alison Palmer.
Superior Court Judge Meng Lim declared a judicial emergency on Nov. 9, after a third confirmed case, and arranged with Polk County officials use of Courthouse 1 for Haralson County cases during the emergency.
“We’ve eliminated everything but the essential business that has to be conducted at the courthouse,” said Haralson County Chairman Ronnie Ridley. “This resolution today was to where we could move the courts.”
On Monday, the Haralson County Emergency Management Agency fogged the courthouse with cleaner that is said to kill the virus, he said, and it will be fogged again during the two weeks that court sessions are held in Polk County.
“People can still do business,” said Commissioner Jamie Brown. “Probate was actually going out and meeting people in their cars. They’re preparing the documents inside and going out for signatures.”
People can also go to the door and security will call the office they need to work with so representatives of the office can meet them at the door or let them back, Ridley said.
“We had 7,000 people through that courthouse pre-election for voting, and the same week as the election, we had juries.” he said. “We’re trying to eliminate so much traffic so we can get this under control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.