Haralson commissioners on Tuesday heard from a local developer, a plan for a proposed subdivision outside of Bremen.
The commissioners hosted a public hearing for the proposal during their regular meeting, but at the request of Commissioner Ryan Farmer, postponed a vote on the rezoning request for their next regular meeting on May 3. Currently the 79-acre property is zoned Agriculture-1, but the developers requested the zoning be changed to Residential-2 to accommodate the development.
Jack F. Witcher, attorney for Davis and Hawks Land Holdings, LLC, led the public hearing by swearing in his clients and having them explain the project.
The subdivision bordered by Westbrook Road, McCain Road and John Allen Road, would include 40 lots of at least 1.5 acres each. It would also include three water retention ponds to catch water runoff. The ponds are designed to contain water including amounts that might occur in a major, 100-year storm, one in which the amount of rain typically wouldn’t be exceeded in a 100-year time period.
James Davis, of Temple, a grading contractor and one of the partners in Davis and Hawks Hawks Land Holdings, said that the company requested the R-2 zoning because the subdivision would not be feasible with larger lots.
“Just couldn’t get the density,” Davis said. “You couldn’t make the economics work.”
The homes will be hooked into county water but will have septic tanks. The soil was tested and all of the lots are suitable for septic systems, he said.
Davis estimated that the development of each lot to county requirements before the house was built would cost about $40,000 to $50,000.
Additionally, he said the developers planned to pay to have John Allen Road paved from the entrance of the subdivision to Liberty Church Road.
The homes will be about 1,500 square feet to 1,700 square feet and the cost will be in the high-$200,000s to the low- to mid- $300,000s, said Kevin Levent, a real estate broker.
When Commissioner David Tarpley questioned him about the finishes in the home, Levent said, “No one’s ever been mad at me before when I finished a development.”
Levent told the commissioners that there is a lack of entry-level housing in the region.
“Haralson County is my choice for the next development,” he said.
No one spoke in opposition of the project.
In other business:
• tasked Public Works Director Terry Edwards with getting an estimate of the cost of adding guard rails at Morgan Road to replace the barriers that are currently there. The barriers were damaged during a storm.
• declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Haralson County.
• approved renewing the county’s health insurance program with Cigna.
• approved reappointing Karen Sparks to the Highland Rivers Board for a three year term.
• approved accepting the role of administrator for an American Rescue Plan Act grant that was awarded to the Tallapoosa Judicial District. The act will be split between Polk and Haralson counties.
• heard from Donnie Boswell a request that the county allocate $5,600 toward work that the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has been supervising at the county courthouse. Much of the labor has been done by prisoners, Boswell said. But to finish they need some landscaping materials and some tree stumps need to be removed, Boswell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.