At the behest of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office the county commissioners heard a presentation about fleet management at their work session on Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office has 47 vehicles, 20 of which are 10 years old or older, and three more that have in excess of 150,000 miles. Representatives of Enterprise Fleet Management recommended that all 23 be replaced with leased vehicles.
Chief Deputy Jamie Sailors said that the change would save maintenance costs, fuel costs and would be safer for the officers. The officers spend a lot of time idling in their vehicles and that creates more wear and tear on the engines than driving, which in turn lowers the fuel efficiency and the life of the vehicle, Sailors said.
The vehicles are left running while deputies are on patrol even if not in motion to keep the computers, cameras and electronics running, said Sheriff Stacy Williams. Once the cars are shut off it may take three to five minutes for those systems to come back online. But when the deputies are out on patrol they may need to access them at any moment, he said.
“We spent $531,000 in maintenance… and over $700,000 in purchases,” Sailors said of the time period between 2014 to 2020. “Right now, we have seven vehicles that are four years older and less.”
Ray Simpson, an account executive from Enterprise Fleet Management, a part of the Enterprise Car Rental company, said he and his associates work with some 160 government agencies in the state of Georgia.
“We work with commercial companies and also government agencies throughout the state of Georgia helping them reduce all their costs associated with operating a fleet of vehicles,” Simpson said. “We create a plan tailor-made and designed to that county to reduce all their expenses over time.”
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office is paying about $128,000 for vehicle maintenance and another $157,000 for fuel each year. In addition, over the past several years, the county has been purchasing an average of five vehicles a year for $133,000.
“All in the county, for the sheriff’s vehicles alone, are spending about $418,000 per year, on an older fleet with 20 almost 50% of the vehicles over 10 years old,” Simpson said.
If the Sheriff’s Office were to replace the 23 vehicles by leasing 23 new vehicles from Enterprise, the lease would cost $173,000, and the office would go from paying $128,000 in maintenance to $83,000 under the Enterprise plan, Simpson said. That would also allow the county to save on fuel since newer cars are more fuel efficient, he said. In addition, the company would sell all the old vehicles for the County. Any money made from the sales, minus a $300 per vehicle fee for Enterprise, would go toward the new vehicles, Simpson said.
“That’s what Enterprise does really, really well,” he said. “We make almost as much money selling our own rental car fleet of vehicles as we do renting them to the public.”
The company is already working in the area with the cities of Hiram and Norcoss as well as Bartow, Cherokee and Sumter counties.
In other business commissioners:
• heard a presentation from board members of Your Haven, a recovery center for people who have been through addiction rehabilitation programs. The board asked for a $10,000 annual allocation from the county to help run the program.
• heard that they need to appoint a replacement on the Haralson County Board of Health to finish the term of board member Faye Ward. Her term would have ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
• heard that Commissioner Jamie Brown would be interested in reappointment to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Board.
• heard from county Finance Director Don Johnson that three banks had replied to a request for proposal to provide banking services for the county. The three banks, American Commerce Bank, Synovus Banks and Bank OZK, all had pros and cons, Johnson said. He did not offer a recommendation.
• heard a request from Ely Elefante to reduce the rental amount of $300 per month to 30% of the revenue from his self defense classes. He wants to be able to keep costs down for his students, Elefante said. He currently charges $60 a month per student or $90 a month per family. The average cost for self defense classes is $108 per month per student, he said.
• held a closed session to discuss potential litigation. They took no action on the discussion after the closed session ended.
• held a public hearing for a rezoning request for a Dollar General to be built at 3487 Corinth-Poseyville Road. The property was zoned residential. The request was approved by the county’s Planning Committee. At a special meeting immediately following the work session the commissioners unanimously approved the zoning change to Commercial Business District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.