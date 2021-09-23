The Haralson County Commission on Tuesday heard a request from the staff of the Haralson County Board of Assessors to contract with an outside agency to do a countywide assessment.
There are some properties that county appraisers haven’t visited since 2012, said representatives of the office.
Chief Appraiser Robert McPherson said Georgia Mass Appraisal Solutions and Services employs about 12 to 14 experienced and certified appraisers who would be visiting every one of the 16,000 plus parcels in the county in about two years.
“It’s really going to help the county pick up anything we have missed in the past,” McPherson said. “This is not going to be just a neighborhood here and a neighborhood there.”
The new information would allow the office to equalize appraisals of all the county land, residential and commercial, he said.
The company offers two types of appraisals — one in which the appraisers visit every property, walk around the property, take measurements and make notes of any additions, out buildings or improvements. The second option is for the appraisers to visit every property and take a picture.
He believes that the better option is the more expensive option in which the appraisers walk around each property. That option would run the county about $560,000. The second option would cost about $450,000.
McPherson added that it would cost about $400,000 to hire, train and equip four new appraisers and the county would continue to pay them while the two-year contract with the company would end after that two years.
The contract would be an investment, he said.
In 2009, said Sandra Tant, who is retired from the Assessor’s Office, said the county did a complete overlay map of the county which included pictures of all county properties and laid it over the existing map.
“That way they were able to pick up anything that had not been permitted,” Tant said. “That year, we added $5.6 million to the digest.”
This process would be even more thorough, McPherson said.
The company has worked with Lee, Carroll, Coweta and Polk counties, McPherson said. In Lee County, he was told that the digest increased by 30% after the company’s work was concluded. But it did it in a way that everyone was paying their fair share, McPherson said.
“What that’s going to do is put everything on an even playing field,” McPherson said.
Additionally, the Assessor’s Office has to go through a review every three years with the Georgia Department of Revenue. This process would help the the office identify any areas that the staff needs to improve and start those improvements as the audit begins, he said.
The county would be able to negotiate how to pay the fee, McPherson said. The company would be willing to go to a three-year payment schedule. Cant also said that the Assessor’s Office has $60,000 in its current budget that could go toward the first year’s payment.
In other business the commissioners:
- heard that there will be another fiscal year 2021 budget amendment for them to consider at their next scheduled meeting on Oct. 5. The majority of the $138,000 budget amendment is for Haralson County inmate medical bills.
- heard that four companies bid on the county’s information technology needs including phones, internet, cybersecurity and support. Only one, Digital Agent answered every one of the needs on the county’s request for proposal. Digital Agent is the county’s current IT contractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.