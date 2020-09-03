Haralson County Commissioner Brad Vines passed away on Monday after months of battling cancer.
Vines was a first-term commissioner, having defeated long-time incumbent Sammy Robinson for the District 4 Commission seat in 2018. Vines was a local businessman who owned Bore More and a grading company based in Haralson County.
He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in late-January. After trying traditional treatment, in February, he and his wife, Suzy Vines, flew to Costa Rica for about a month for holistic treatment.
“Brad proceeded to have five of the radiation treatments, but just didn’t feel in his heart that this was the answer,” Suzy had said in February. “Who wants to live their last days so sick from treatment? I don’t, Vines had stated.”
They returned just as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in Georgia. But that didn’t stop Vines from living his last weeks like he wanted. He spent time with his family and friends right to the very end, Suzy said.
Living in a small community like Haralson County meant that Vines was well known to other residents. Commissioner Adam Budde knew him through his sons. Budde went to school with them when he was growing up. But he came to know Vines much better as they served on the Commission together. He was easy to like, Budde said.
Vines missed being able to attend the meetings after he began treatment for the cancer, Budde said. So, when Vines was feeling better and called Budde for a ride, Budde happily agreed to drive him to the meetings, he said.
“He really loved the District 4 community,” Budde said. “He loved all of Haralson County.”
He brought intelligence and concern for his neighbors, friends and constituents to his seat on the commission, Budde said.
“He was a big asset to the Board of Commissioners,” Budde added.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley agreed. Ridley was good friends with Vine’s father and had known him since he was young, he said. As an adult business owner, Vines had worked with Ridley on some projects before working with him on the Commission. Ridley was impressed that Vines always stood up for his beliefs even if others, himself included, didn’t agree. But Vines never let those disagreements get in the way of his relationships, Ridley said.
“We were friends first,” Ridley said. “He was a real good person.”
Throughout his illness, the love of the community was evident as friends organized a barbecue fundraiser to help with the cost of the treatment in Costa Rica, which wasn’t covered by insurance. Then, when he was able to return to the commission meetings this summer, residents greeted him with a standing ovation.
Tammy Miller said there was a wonderful turnout to the fundraiser, because both Vines and his wife Suzy are so loved by the community.
“We raised $26,000 in a day,” Miller said.
They could have raised more, but they ran out of food, she said. Miller had known Vines nearly all her life. They went to school together in Tallapoosa and Haralson County — although he was four years behind her. He just had the kindest heart, she said.
“He loved to pull pranks on you, but if he thought it really scared you or hurt your feelings, he was so quick to apologize,” Miller said with a laugh. “He never wanted anybody to be embarrassed. He just wanted everybody to have fun and be happy and have a good time.”
Suzanne is Vines’ second wife. His first wife, Sandy Fielder, is the mother of his sons. After he married Suzy in 2003, he accepted the Baptist faith and began to attend West View Missionary Baptist Church.
“When he accepted the Lord, he was a changed man,” said West View pastor Alton Stamey.
Stamey has pastored the church for the last 13 years and welcomed Vines into the church, he said. It was easy. He was already a generous and loving man, just made better by his faith.
Through the church Vines and Suzy would spend time visiting with “the so-called forgotten people” in nursing homes and the shut-ins at their homes, Stamey said. But he didn’t want accolades, the pastor said.
“He liked to do things behind the scenes,” Stamey said.
Vines’ seat on the Commission will be filled by special election, but the date has not yet been confirmed, said Peppar Head, Haralson County registrar.
Vines funeral was on Wednesday at the Dogwood Chapel of Miller’s Funeral Home. See his obituary on Page 2.
