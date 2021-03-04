At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners were asked when their meetings might by streamed online.
Resident Jay Smith told commissioners that this was his third time at the podium for the same issue and requested some kind of timeline for when the meetings would be available for view online.
“This has been going on for two years,” Smith said. “I’ve heard a lot of suggestions and explanations but yet we’re in the middle of a pandemic, a lot of people can’t be here physically.”
Putting the meetings online would not only help the residents, but also the commissioners, he said. Currently, many residents are getting false information from social media, Smith said.
County Chairman Ronnie Ridley declined to give any kind of timeline, but said that the county was ready to go virtual anytime.
“The normal meeting room is already wired; it’s set up for live stream. It’s ready to go,” Ridley said.
However, because of the pandemic, the commissioners are meeting at the larger Haralson County Recreation Center to allow for social distancing.
“I don’t know that we want to spend the money to do it here and there, too,” Ridley said.
The commissioners had no idea that the pandemic would cause such issues or last this long, he added. Staff could look into what it would cost to temporarily move the equipment to the Recreation Center, Ridley said. But, he said he couldn’t give a deadline for the project.
Commissioner Jamie Brown, who has been a vocal proponent of streaming the meetings, said she would like to have some sort of timeline by the Commission work session scheduled for March 16.
“I think that’s fair,” Brown said.
She suggested in the meantime, the county look into hiring someone to record the meeting for them and load it online.
“Maybe it’s something we can pay someone to do,” Brown said.
Smith said it wouldn’t cost much more than a few hundred dollars for a camera to record the meetings and load it onto social media.
But Ridley said it cost much more than that to equip the normal meeting room.
He reiterated that he was not going to set a deadline for the project; but he added, “We will check on that and if it is that economical it will be live-streamed, the next meeting.”
In other business the commissioners:
• appointed Mitch Dennis to the Airport Authority Board to complete the term of Bob Birky ending on Dec. 31, 2021.
• appointed Zach D. Bush to the Haralson County Board of Health to complete the term of Faye Ward ending on Dec. 6, 2022.
• reappointed Commissioner Brown to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities board for a three-year term starting Tuesday.
• accepted the proposal by American Commerce Bank to handle banking services for the county. County Clerk Alison Palmer said the service fees would not be more than the interest the county receives.
• denied a request by Ely Elefante to use the Haralson County Recreation Center to teach self-defense classes.
• approved a budget amendment moving about $82,000 from the county contingency fund to various budget line items to account for merit raises. The money had been included in the budget for the purpose of future raises, Palmer said.
