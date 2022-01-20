At a work session on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners discussed using the county’s latest influx of American Relief Plan Act funds due in May to upgrade the fleet of emergency vehicles.
The federal act approved by Congress in 2021 allocated monies to help state and local governments during COVID. The county received about $2.8 million of its funding in 2021 and in May is due to receive another payment of about $2.7 million.
“We have an aging fleet of fire trucks. We also have an aging fleet of patrol cars for the Sheriff’s (Office),” Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said. “This money would have to be earmarked by Dec. 31 of 2024. It’s got to be spent by December of 2026. That would enable us to start a program with the fire department and the sheriff’s office to rotate cars out on a yearly base.”
The county currently has five patrol cars ordered and a fire truck coming. It could order five more police cars and another fire truck and those would arrive at the beginning of next year.
“I think that’s a great use of funds,” said Commissioner Ryan Farmer. “Looking in the future and not spending it all up front, I think is in our best interest.”
In other business commissioners heard:
• the courthouse was down to one useable courtroom because of the poor internet service in the building.
“We’ve already had to make some changes to the calendar call at the end of the month due to the rise in COVID cases as well as canceling several trial calendar in February to add a criminal trial calendar,” said Commissioner Ryan Farmer. “If we opened up another courtroom, we could be running court simultaneously and try to get the backlog of some of these cases down.”
Ridley said that upgrading the system would cost about $11,000 up front with a maintenance fee of $1,100 a month.
“We have the money in the general fund; we have the money in government fund and we have the money in the ARPA funds,” Ridley said.
Attorney Avery Jackson said the purchase is within the dollar amount that the county chairman is authorized to spend and each of the commissioners agreed that they would support the purchase.
- the clerk of court has asked to use part of the old jail for storage since she has run out of room at the courthouse. The potential for security of the documents would be one thing she would explore.
- that Norfolk Southern would like to close two railroad crossings. They offered the county $30,000 and the safety upgrade of the railroad crossing on Corinth-Poseyville Road as part of the deal. However, Terry Edwards, County Public Works director, said one of the proposed closings, at Corinth-Poseyville and Baxter, would inconvenience some residents. Edwards suggested asking the company if substituting a closing on Old Bremen Road where there are no homes, only an empty plot of land, would be amenable to the company. Ridley tasked Edwards with reaching out to the land owner for input as well as talking to the company about the alteration.
- that the Haralson County Water Authority asked the county to approve its Community Development Block Grant application.
The next scheduled Commission meeting is Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
