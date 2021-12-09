County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve pilot agreements with Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal to abate taxes for 10 years on new equipment to facilitate broadband service in the county.
Commissioner David Tarpley voted against the agreements citing Carroll County’s decision not to approve a similar abatement to the companies.
“You’re asking us to give up a tax abatement to something that the other counties that are going to benefit the same way that Haralson County is — with internet to its rural people — as we are,” Tarpley said. “Yet they’re giving up nothing and we’re giving up the farm.”
Eric McDonald, president of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, told the commissioners that the abatement would not affect any existing equipment, only new equipment specifically purchased to provide the infrastructure for the new service — fiber, splice boxes, electronics on the pole for fiber, and J-bolts to hold the fiber to the poles, that’s it. It’s not going to cover the existing poles.
There are two pilot agreements, one with SyncGlobal and one with Carroll EMC, he said. The two companies have an agreement to use each other’s equipment to deliver broadband, McDonald said.
“As these grants started coming in, that caused service area issues which meant this little census block was eligible for this grant and this little census block was eligible for this grant,” he said. “They had to split the whole thing up so that they could apply for various different grants in order to expand the project to make it as large as it is today.”
It won’t make any difference to residents who purchase the service how it is chopped up.
“This is a 1% savings overall, based on their tax,” McDonald said.
It won’t cost the county anything? asked Commissioner Ryan Farmer.
McDonald said since tax is only abated off new equipment, the county won’t take in any less in property taxes than it already is on the companies’ properties.
“The large majority of phase one is Haralson and Heard County,” McDonald said. “And part of that is our willingness to work with (them in) delivering broadband and the reason, we’ve just decided that it was a fundable value.”
The commissioners have already agreed to allocate $1.9 million toward the match for the project.
Tarpley asked why Carroll County wasn’t giving a tax abatement for the project. McDonald wasn’t sure.
Tarpley then asked why the county should give the tax abatement for a project that would not bring any jobs to the county. He brought up a proposal for a standard tax abatement agreement that included jobs and investment in the county as qualifiers for a tax abatement.
“This again is not arguing internet for our county. We need it. I want it as much as anybody,” Tarpley said. “In your own guidelines, this doesn’t meet the guidelines.”
That standard tax abatement agreement was designed to bring industry to the county, and to make the county competitive with other communities across the state, McDonald said. However, he added, that standard agreement also included a way to approve a tax agreement that was outside the standard.
McDonald said the companies designed the project with the tax abatement included in their funding because when the conversation about this project started, that abatement was on the table.
McDonald said he’s sure the companies can go back and redesign the map based on no-tax abatement, but that will just push back the project.
“Because the reason that it’s $43 million in phase one and not $44 million and it’s going to stop at the red brick house and not the white brick house next door is because they ran out of money at the red brick house,” he said.
The Haralson County Board of Education also approved the tax abatement during their November meeting.
In other business the commissioners:
- appointed Commissioner John Daniel to the Western Area Regional Radio System Board. Daniel, who attended the meeting by phone, abstained from the vote.
- reappointed Tony Ellis and Bob Downey to the Haralson County Water Authority.
- approved a new district map.
- approved a new Drug and Alcohol policy for the county transit program that is in line with the federal policy. There are minimal changes and only changes in wording, said Sandi Couch, deputy county clerk.
- approved donating $500 to Tallapoosa’s Possum Drop event.
- accepted a bid from River City Propane for a two-year contract for propane. River City Propane submitted the only bid received on time. The county will pay $2.79 a gallon for the propane.
- authorized Fire Chief Brian Walker and Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley to negotiate the purchase of a new fire engine for up to $450,000. The county received four bids for the truck and those bids will have to be qualified to ensure they all contain the same equipment on the trucks, Walker said. The truck will be purchased with special purpose local option sales tax proceeds. Additionally, Walker said he and Ridley would create a plan to purchase more fire engines to replace the aging models in the fire department’s fleet.
- held an executive session to discuss personnel issues, but took no action after the closed session.
- postponed a decision on the purchase of an ambulance and cardio pulmonary resuscitation machines until they had a lease agreement for the equipment to present to Ambucare. The equipment would be purchased using American Recovery Act funds and would be the property of the county. The county would then lease them to Ambucare.
