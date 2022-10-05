BUCHANAN — Pickleball is coming to Haralson County.
The Board of Commissioners approved an expenditure at their monthly meeting on Tuesday night allow Parks and Recreation Director Mike Daniel to build six new courts at the Haralson County Sports Complex. The total cost would add up to just under $60,000 for the entire project.
“It’s the fastest growing sport in the country,” Daniel told the Commissioners.
Also a group of Bremen citizens who play regularly on a makeshift court in Bremen affirmed Daniel’s claims. A spokesperson for that group also said the courts were only temporary.
Daniel said after the meeting that he hopes to have work completed soon, but weather could cause the process to carry into next spring.
According to usapickleball.org, the sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads — Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities — are credited for creating the game. Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the U.S. and Canada. The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.
The sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes and can be played as doubles or singles.
It can be a revenue producer as well. Daniel cited a recent tournament in Spalding County.
The recent APP Atlanta Metro Open Pro-Am pickleball tournament brought nearly 1,000 amateur and professional players, families and fans and an estimated $1.25 million into Spalding County, according to Spalding County Leisure Services Manager Kelly Carmichael.
Spalding County Pickleball Association President Lynn Lowry also confirmed that the tournament will return in October 2023.
“We just learned that the APP Atlanta Metro Open has again chosen Spalding County as a host site for the 2023 tournament,” said Lowry. “Professional and amateur players alike absolutely love playing on dedicated pickleball courts, and Spalding County hospitality is unmatched anywhere else the players travel in the USA.”
“That’s why they’re coming back,” he added.
Several volunteers, groups and businesses made the tournament a success, organizers said.
“The APP Atlanta Metro Open brings out the best of our community,” said Carmichael. “We thank every one of these individuals for contributing to a seamless event, for helping bring in over a million dollars to our area and for helping us bring the event back next year.
The Griffin Daily News contributed portions of this article.
