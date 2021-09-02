The Haralson County Commission on Tuesday approved a millage rate schedule that rolls back the countywide millage rate as well as the millage rate for sanitation. But some residents will see an increase in millage rates for fire and recreation.
The millage rate is the multiplier that is applied to the taxable portion of the property tax assessment to determine the property tax an owner will be charged. The county was able to roll back the countywide millage rate because of an increase in the county’s property tax digest — the total taxable value of all properties in the county. Even with the rolled back rate, the county’s estimated property tax revenue will increase about 2%, said Alison Palmer, Haralson County clerk.
The county will levy a countywide millage rate of 10.1 mills,
down from 10.152 last year. Special services including fire, recreation and sanitation are levied based on the municipality’s use of them. Bremen residents, who don’t use any of the other special services, will pay just the countywide tax of 10.1 mills. Residents from other areas will see a varied total millage rate, some up and some down from last year.
Unincorporated county residents will pay a total of 12.79 mills, up from 12.874 last year. Buchanan and Waco residents will pay 15.570 mills up from 15.554. Temple residents will pay 14.59, up from 14.543.
Sanitation service decreased to .480 mills from .581 mills; Buchanan, Waco and unincorporated residents use the county sanitation service.
The millage rate for fire service is different for unincorporated county and Tallapoosa residents because they both contribute the proceeds from a tax collected on insurance to the service, Palmer said. Their fire millage rate is 1.710, down from 1.711 last year. Residents from the other cities that use county fire service will pay 4.49 mills, up from 4.391 last year.
The millage rate for recreation also increased to .5 mills from .43 last year.
During their meeting, the commissioners also approved a budget amendment to clean up the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Chief Financial Officer Don Johnson told the commissioners that two changes had been made to the amendment since their work session. One change, an invoice for more than $2,000 will be paid with funds for COVID-19 expenses. The other of $25,300 was for employee prescriptions that the insurance company refused to pay, Palmer said.
“When we signed up for our insurance we were told we were getting scrip sourcing with it,” Palmer said. “Now, scrip sourcing is for the extremely expensive ones. …You go through scrip sourcing to get theses and it gives them for a great, great discount.”
But the add on fell through the cracks and for six months, the county didn’t actually have the coverage, Palmer said. The insurance company refuses to pay and the broker, who the county no longer uses, has not responded to a request for help, she said.
“Is the previous broker not somewhat responsible for this?” asked Commissioner Jamie Brown.
Commission Chairman Ronnie said the county will pay the invoice, but intends to speak to the attorney to see if it has any recourse.
The county will pay the unexpected expense with extra revenue that came in over the course of the year, Johnson said.
