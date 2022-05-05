After qualifying the 11 bids it received for repairing the roof on the commission office building, Haralson County commissioners approved contracting with a local company for the project.
Of the 11 bids, the two lowest bidders who met all the qualifications were Broadstreet Contract Services, with a starting bid of $98,622 and Caliber Construction, with a starting bid of $89,500, said Alison Palmer, Haralson County Clerk.
“But then there’s some additions that had to be put on there, because when they pull off this roof, they don’t know how much damage we’ve got,” Palmer said. “And we know we’ve got some, because you can nearly see out if you’re looking up through some of the bad spots.”
With the additions, Broadstreet was $131,000 and Caliber was $129,500, she said. Broadstreet Contract Services, Inc., of Bremen, though was allowed a 7% advantage in its bid because it is in the county, bringing its bid to the equivalent of $128,546, she said.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said the 7% advantage means that a local business is allowed to be 7% higher than a business outside the county.
“It gives people inside the county a better chance,” Ridley said. “We want to spend our money inside the county.”
The commissioners unanimously approved working with Broadstreet.
In other business the commissioners:
• declared May as Foster Care Month in Haralson County.
• recognized Haralson County firefighter Dennis Chavez who earned his U.S. citizenship in April and Declared May 3 as Dennis Chavez Day in Haralson County.
• approved rezoning a property on Westbrook Road, McCain Road and John Allen Road from agricultural to R-2, residential.
• unanimously appointed Chris Bacon and Stanley McCain to the Haralson County Planning and Zoning Board. They also appointed Adam Budde with a vote of 3-2 with Commissioners Ryan Farmer and John Daniel voting no.
• authorized Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley to enter into a contract to repair Morgan Road.
• appointed Mitch Golden to the Region 1 EMS Board.
• approved travel policy changes including increasing the mileage rate for staff driving their own vehicle for work to 58 cents a mile, and increasing the daily meal reimbursement to up to $50 a day.
• heard from resident Jack Dewberry that the wait at the county landfill in Budapest was very long when he went to drop off some debris. He had originally intended to drop off two loads, but only had time to drop off one, Dewberry said. He suggested the county look into purchasing a second set of scales to help make the drop off more efficient. Ridley told him that the Waste Authority Board would make that decision. He is a member of that board and said he would take the suggestion to the rest of the board members.
