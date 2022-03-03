If you haven’t been to the Taste of Chocolate, you should make it a priority to attend this year. The vast array of chocolate delicacies is staggering.
This year is the 13th annual Taste of Chocolate. It will be on Saturday, March 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sewell Mill in downtown Bremen (126 Hamilton Avenue). This year will be back to normal — face to face. You should put on your best dress or suit and head on out. It’s a time to enjoy great chocolate and share a conversation with a friend.
Tickets ($10) can be purchased at the door or from members of the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club. Local contact is Gail at 678-523-5179.
The event is a fundraiser for FERST Readers which does an awesome thing for the children of Haralson County by giving them a book a month until the age of five. With all my years in early childhood education, I have seen the good that the books do for kids. The children in my classes who received the books remember the covers and titles. They eagerly shared their books by bringing them to school to read.
The selection of books are age-appropriate and developmentally challenging — board books for the first few years and then more mature picture books as the child nears school age.
Every year I’ve been impressed with the decorations. Last year the drive-thru Taste of Chocolate was such a success they had to go looking for more chocolate treats. I am certain I won’t be disappointed this year.
Each year the event raises more money than the previous year. Over 800 children in Haralson County currently receive the Ferst books. Thirty-six dollars a year provides books for one child.
Can you name one other charity event where you can have a good time eating chocolate and help countless children in our community? I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon in March.
I’m talking about this event on Facebook with my friends. All teachers understand the need for children to develop a love of reading at an early age. Not to bore you with facts but states determine prison population projections by the number of children unable to read on grade level by third grade. If you want to improve the future prospects in our local community, invest in the reading ability of young children.
Come out to the Sewell Mill and have a chocolate feast. And you can do some good. I have my tickets and I’m inviting friends. Hope to see you there.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.