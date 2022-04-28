We returned from our trip to Dahlonega for the Bear on the Square Bluegrass Festival more tired than we realized. We both dragged ourselves through our Monday. What is it about travel that is so exhausting? Could it be the 13,000 plus steps we got on Saturday? Sleeping in a strange (however nice) bed? Change in routine? For whatever reason we were bushed all day.
But that doesn’t affect the deadline for my column.
The Bear on the Square Festival offered many unique opportunities but I want to write about the Saturday evening activity that added to our step count for the day. At six p.m., the program offered a Mountain Dance workshop. While we were eager to join in, others took some coaxing. A dance is always more fun with more people. The crowd on Saturday night ranged in age from 3 years old to probably 70. That’s one reason mountain dancing is so fun — it’s inclusive. If you can walk and know your right hand from your left you can dance. The 3-year-old did have a little trouble with the left and right business, but she was having a good time.
The Berry Good String Band — two fiddles, cello and guitar — played live music for us. It was really sweet, too. A caller walked everyone through the moves and then as the music played, he again called out the moves — four steps in, back, dosido, swing your partner. All standard dance moves in country dance, square dance, and English dance. With these dances, it isn’t necessary to have partners or an even number of male and females. It was all in fun and everyone laughed and had a good time. Except for the brief moment when I nearly kissed the concrete floor with my face (lesson learned water shoes do not make the best dance shoes). No harm done fortunately. Folks who had never met before laughed and danced and enjoyed the evening.
As we sat in a Chinese restaurant waiting for our supper, I commented to Dennis about how barn dancing must have been a great social outlet for young people back in the day. Consider the time during the early days of our country. Times were hard. Money was scarce and used for essentials, certainly not for frivolous entertainment.
Enter the barn dance. All you needed was a location, some musicians who knew four or five tunes, and a caller. I can imagine shy country boys and girls coming together in a socially accepted gathering with parents and possibly grandparents looking on and joining in, too.
In some of the dances the gentlemen progress around the circle, dancing with a new girl during the next set. No doubt that was an opportunity to get to know folks who didn’t live near you or go to your church or sit in your row at church. You might consider it old-fashioned speed dating.
In my brief attempt at research on the internet I didn’t find much written about barn dancing beyond a definition. However, I stumbled (much like Saturday night) upon a website http://midlandsbarndances.co.uk/#Popular which is extensive with dance name, dance notation, PDF scores of music, MP3 files of the tunes, and some videos of the dance.
What stood out the most to me while I watched a few of the videos was that everyone was laughing and having a good time. It didn’t matter if the dancers were 65 years old or 15, male or female, skilled or not so. Fun was the main descriptor.
Someone needs to organize a West Georgia Barn Dance. We’ve got farm venues with pretty barns. It could be the next draw to Haralson County. Come and dance with us.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
