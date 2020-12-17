Tallapoosa and Waco residents who have been patiently waiting for better internet and television service may soon have it. Comcast recently announced that it had finished the upgrades it had planned for its Haralson County customers less than six months after the project was announced.
“Residents and businesses in Comcast’s service footprint will begin enjoying a full suite of advanced broadband communications services,” the company said in a written statement on Thursday.
Philip Eidson said on Tuesday that he, along with a number of others in Tallapoosa, had already been receiving the upgraded cable service for their televisions, and he was enjoying the newly-improved television watching.
“The channels would freeze up and be foggy and the sound would not be there,” Eidson said of the old service. “You want to watch a program, it might be on there it might not.”
But he hadn’t yet heard of anyone who’d gotten the upgraded internet service and that was particularly important to the county, Eidson said.
“It’s so cotton-picking slow,” he said.
During the pandemic, the issue became particularly problematic as schools closed and students were expected to do their work at home. Many area residents had to sit in their cars near hot spots like the library — which was also closed due to COVID — to do their work, Eidson said.
Councilman Jonathan James said that he had been able to get internet service through AT&T, but not everyone had that opportunity.
“Not everyone inside the city was able to get U-verse,” James said. “Some of them were on the old DSL.”
Kim Edwards, Waco City Clerk, said she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the improved internet service both at home and at Waco City Hall.
“We do not have the Comcast yet; I want it,” Edwards said. “It’s on my Christmas list.”
The newly improved internet will benefit Tallapoosa in a number of ways, Eidson said. Manufacturing, commercial and retail businesses that relied on the internet will have the opportunity to come into the city, he said. But also people looking for a smaller, thriving city now will be able to consider Tallapoosa.
“One of the good things that has come out of COVID is that we have learned that more and more people can work from home, but they’ve got to have the technology to be able to do that,” Eidson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.