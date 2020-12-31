Coal ash. It’s a burden that has been decades in the making, but has only recently been dealt with by the utility plants it has fueled.
Now some local residents are worried that it might end up in a landfill near them, even though the landfill’s developers have repeatedly said they would not accept coal ash.
Solid Solutions Development, the company proposing the Haralson County landfill, has said that it will not accept out-of-state waste in general and will not accept coal ash or sewer sludge at all.
Those conditions will be written into the agreement with the community, said Tee Stribling, one of the founders of the firm. That cannot be changed, he said. It will be written into the application for the permit and it will be written into the zoning.
But residents are not convinced that is good enough.
Solid Solutions responded by going an extra step to make sure that coal ash doesn’t find its way into the facility, said Ernest Kaufmann, Stribling’s partner at the company.
“We’re looking at deed restriction,” Kaufmann said.
That would remain on the deed of the property for 20 years, the maximum amount of time allowed in the state of Georgia, he said.
“I don’t know how many other ways we can say we’re not going to accept coal ash,” Kaufmann added.
THE PROBLEM OF COAL ASH
Coal ash is a legacy problem, one that has been kicked down the road for far too long, according to staff of the Sierra Club.
Coal fired-plants once dotted the state — a cheap form of fuel for plants that provided electricity to millions of Georgians, including those in Haralson County. The plants generally disposed of the coal ash in coal ash ponds or landfills on the same property that housed the plants. Everything seemed fine, until a Tennessee coal ash spill brought the dangers of those ponds to the forefront.
On Dec. 22, 2008, at Kingston Fossil Plant in Tennessee, a dike at a coal ash pond ruptured allowing 1.1 billion gallons of coal ash sludge to pour into tributaries of the Tennessee River — and the streets and homes of the small town of Swan Pond in Roane County, Tennessee.
According to an article in The Tennessean, some residents were not surprised having watched “mini-blow outs for years.”
A few years later, in February 2014, a pipe at a coal ash pond owned by Duke Energy ruptured and spilled coal ash in the Dan River.
Coal ash is known to contain dozens of toxins, including arsenic, cadmium, selenium and lead, said Stephen Stetson, of the national Sierra Club. The spill opened the eyes of the public to the dangers that coal ash presented.
About 18 months later, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed new regulations for the storage and disposal of coal ash. Then in 2015, even tighter rules took effect and coal ash ponds were no longer an acceptable means of coal ash storage.
WHY COAL ASH IS IN GEORGIA
The closest coal-fired plant to Haralson County is Georgia Power’s Plant Wansley, which sits in Heard County, about 12 miles southeast of Carrollton.
According to Georgia Power’s website, the plant was built in 1976 as a coal-fired plant. In 2002, it added two combined-cycle units fueled by natural gas. But the waste of it’s coal-fired days still sits on site, in a landfill and a 343-acre coal-ash pond. The plans for that waste, according to the website and according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, is to consolidate the coal ash in the pond and covert it to a landfill with a cap that resists erosion and infiltration by water.
Administration at the Georgia Sierra Club has been active in lobbying the legislature in safe disposal of hazardous waste including coal ash. The state chapter has been involved in the national Beyond Coal Campaign.
“The goal is to help phase out coal-fired power plants all across the country and replace them with clean energy,” said Ricky Lerouix, communications coordinator for the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club. “Coal ash is a huge part of that because it’s a natural by-product of burning coal.”
A fully operational coal-fired plant can produce a couple metric tons of coal ash a year, depending on its use, said Stephen Stetson, of the national Sierra Club.
In contrast, solar power, which is becoming popular in Georgia, doesn’t produce that waste and is much more economical to build than, say, a nuclear power plant, he said.
In the meantime, the club is also working with Environmental Protection Division as the coal-ash ponds are closed to ensure that they are safely stored and not affecting the groundwater in the state, Lerouix said. Wansley is on their list of coal-fired plants that should be closed, Stetson added.
Based on documentation of about how often Plant Wansley runs. It is not running very often, Stetson said. At it’s peak, it was running about a third of the time and now it is barely running, he said.
“In fact it’s been in the net negative when it comes to capacity factor which means that the plant is actually using electricity instead of putting it on the grid,” Stetson said. “It just seems to make economic sense for Georgia Power to say, ‘Thank you for your service Plant Wansley. You’ve done a great job.’ Give them the gold watch and then retire it.”
THE FIGHT AGAINST COAL ASH
The Beyond Coal Campaign began in the mid-2000s when there was a proposal to add more coal-fired plants, he said.
“Volunteers and activists in Sierra Club rose up and said ‘That’s not the direction we need to be going,’ ” Stetson said.
Once the campaign successfully blocked the construction of new coal-fired power plants, it began to lobby to close the remainder of the coal-fired plants and the retraining of the plant workers. There are currently three coal-fired plants remaining in Georgia including Wansley.
A lot of people are calling for Georgia Power to create the lined-landfills on their own property to store the ash, Stetson said.
Georgia Power doesn’t necessarily want to move the coal ash because that is astronomically expensive, he said. So they are converting many of the ponds to dry storage, which is safer. But the safest place to store the coal ash is in a lined-landfill away from rivers and water sources, and many of the plants are near water, Stetson said.
“There’s no perfect solution,” he said.
Some of the ash has ended up in Municipal Solid Waste Landfills and that is allowed under the current regulations.
“Municipal Solid Waste Landfills (MSWL) with an approved CCR (coal ash) Management Plan are permitted to accept CCR so long as the chemical composition of the waste stream would not negatively affect the containment structures of the receiving MSWL,” Kevin Chambers, of the Environmental Protection Division said by email.
And it’s not just Georgia’s coal ash that can legally be accepted. It is currently allowed for the landfills to accept the coal ash from other states, Chambers wrote.
LANDFILL NOT INTENDED FOR COAL ASH
Stribling said that coal ash wasn’t included as a part of their review of the site in Haralson County, because they never had intended it to be anything beyond a landfill for normal household waste.
Stribling believes that the issue has been brought up just to confuse and upset residents, he said. The company does not deny that coal ash was accepted in Meriwether County, at another landfill that Kaufmann had a hand in designing, but it was owned by a different company at the time, and it was not written into any of the agreements that it would not be accepted, he said.
“Nobody in their wildest dreams said that you’re going to have coal ash of all things,” Kaufmann said. “That was going into private landfills.”
Since coal ash is now a known danger, Solid Solutions has taken the steps to keep it out, he said.
“Putting coal ash into lined landfills is a relatively new phenomenon in the waste industry,” Stribley said. “I feel like we’ve been so far out in front of this issue. From day one we said, ‘We’re not accepting coal ash. We’re not accepting sewer sludge.’ ”
