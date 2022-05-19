You may know I love words, the usage of words, the origin of words. I don’t know where this love came from but I remember in high school taking delight in learning Latin words and their derivatives. No, I wasn’t one of the popular crowd, if you were wondering.
We watched a British crime drama recently entitled Send in the Clowns. The story line was fairly typical of this show — local family troubles, mixed up relationships, one person (usually more) ends up dead. Local police come in and solve the crime. This policeman has coulrophobia.
Coulrophobia brings on feelings of fear when you see clowns or clown images. And you guessed it. Clowns are terrorizing the community and one clown shots another clown during the circus act. The policeman with coulrophobia witnesses it but can’t hardly bring himself to approach the clown — dead or alive.
Clowns are often the subjects of folk and popular music. I found a list of 41 songs which dealt with clowns in some respect. Most I didn’t know but a few are realized by many. The country western song “Bandy the Rodeo Clown” by Moe Bandy was a hit in the mid 1970s. I probably listened to it with my Uncle Doug and Aunt Nome in their Pontiac Grand Marquis, the coolest car ever, I thought. The melancholy sound of Judy Collins singing“Send in the Clowns” should bring back memories to most of us. A love lost, regrets not righted — who can’t relate to that? I have been known to belt out “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with you” when found in a sticky situation. I learned today this was written after a Scottish group, the Stealers Wheels, got the stink eye from music producers. We can relate to the sentiment from our life experiences.
One song is definitely not true — Everybody Loves a Clown by Gary Lewis & the Playboys. If that was true, we would not have the word, coulrophobia. Right?
Coulrophobia, invented in 1998, has no clear origin. Unlike the Brit crime show I watched which credited the meaning to the Greek for stiltwalker, most dictionary discussions say that’s probably not correct. Lesson learned, don’t trust Brit TV for your word origin lessons.
Coulrophobia is not considered a true phobia. According to the Cleveland Clinic website “The American Psychiatric Association (APA) doesn’t recognize coulrophobia as a phobic disorder in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).”
Clowns don’t scare me but I have seen some clown images. Is it any wonder that children sometimes find clowns anything but funny? In all my years in the little kid world, I rescued several children from clown like things — Clifford the Big Red Dog, Wolfie at UWG, Mr. Slice the Pizza Man. Children’s brains are trained to expect certain things in proportion to others — like human faces. When a clown appears with a big red nose and wild hair, a giant red smile on a super white face and enlarged eyes, all the expectations are gone. And the kid may freak out.
During a conversation with my daughter about clowns she mentioned a model of chaplaincy work called the wise fool. In a nutshell, the wise fool challenges distortions and encourages new perspectives. Maybe that’s what clowns do in the circus.
Fortunately for most of us, we can avoid clowns in our everyday life. Unless, of course, the lyrics, Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, are part of your daily existence.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
