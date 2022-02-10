All the years I’ve been anticipating writing my memoir of our East Africa experiences, I’ve collected ideas, suggestions, and writing tips. As I sat down to write, I grazed through the file entitled prompts. I hadn’t looked through this file in a long time and was pleasantly surprised to see clothing descriptions from the J. Peterman catalog.
If you aren’t familiar with J. Peterman, it’s an upscale online clothing company which markets unique clothing and accessories for the high end consumer. Oddly enough, J.Peterman started about the same time as our African adventure. It was their description of their The New Serengeti Dress (No. 3330) ideal for the urban jungle which inspired this writing.
If you’re headed out for a day in the village to do your language learning routine, the denim jumper will completely meet your needs. The sturdy weight of the denim material will hold up well under the rugged conditions in the village. Since showing your legs is considered indecent in the local culture, the full skirt with its drop waist will provide adequate modesty while you sit on the ground under the trees or when perched on the three legged stool in the house. The deep pockets will provide you with storage for your sunglasses, a small notebook and pen, as well as your own eating utensil (if that’s something you feel necessary to carry). Styled with a tee shirt with a crew neck and small cap sleeves, this jumper will provide sun coverage for your neck and shoulders. May be hand or machine washed. Due to the sturdy nature of the fabric, drying time may be long in a humid climate. However, the fabric will provide some repellent qualities for spilled milk, chai or urine should you need it while holding a youngster. From our Lesser Bush Wear Line.
Picture yourself on a long distance safari to Dar es Salaam or Dodoma. The dry season has made the dirt roads into a dust bowl and the AC is broken on the Land Cruiser. Your travel dress is perfect for these conditions. The light yellow floral print provides complete camouflage for the dust, juice box spills, biscuit crumbs and other detritus you might encounter between your bush home and the city. From our Better Bush Wear Line, the cotton blend dress with the full skirt provides ample modesty and also enough material for everyone to dry their hands at the roadside kiosk before lunch. Paired with sturdy sandals, this perfect travel day dress will provide you with cool comfort both on the journey and in the city. Machine washable. Could be a day dress in town for coffee with friends after the long awaited pedicure.
You know you have to check in with immigration, go to the bank for cash, as well as a trip to the hardware store. This mission requires an appropriate man bag long before it was fashionable in the US. An all leather bag is ideal for all occasions around the city. Big enough to fit all the family’s passports with room left over for the wad of cash necessary when the bank teller only has 100 shilling notes and you need to buy 25 bags of cement. The wrist handle provides you a firm hold on the bag and allows you to wrap your hand around the body of the bag while walking on crowded sidewalks. The zipper ensures your belongings are secure. Nice enough for even an evening on the town with your lovely wife.
While in the city your husband asks, “Dinner out, tonight?”
You jump into his arms as a reply.
“The Horseman or Nights of Istanbul?”
“The Horseman, of course.” For this evening you will need the day dress with a light wrap. The lightweight cotton blend front button cardigan will be all you need for the cool night air. At The Horseman dining is open air while surrounded by a moat with native frogs serenading you. The heat from the charcoal giko will never warm your shoulders and arms but this sweater will keep you toasty warm while you enjoy the house salad with homemade croutons. Its warmth will last through the main entree of steak and even while you linger over the cream brulee and coffee. Enclosure is 10 mother of pearl buttons. Hand wash only (due to the delicate buttoms) and lay flat to dry. Available in toffee, peach, cream brulee and toast.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
