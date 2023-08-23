Clara Bailey was born Clara Louise Huckeba in Carrollton, Georgia on July 13, 1931, the third daughter of Wiley L. and Alice Huckeba.
She was educated in the Carrollton School System and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1949. She attended West Georgia College following graduation from High School.
She married Paul Bailey of Carrollton, Georgia, on Dec. 24, 1950, and they made their home in Missouri and Texas where he was stationed with the U. S. Army. They returned to Carrollton in 1952 and lived there until 1956 when they moved to Statesboro, Georgia. They moved to Warrenton, Georgia in 1958 and lived there for six years, then in Baxley, Georgia for one year, and moved from there to Bremen, Georgia in 1965.
Mrs. Bailey held a number of different jobs in the secretarial field over the years, and she was employed by the Civil Service in Missouri. She also taught kindergarten at the First Baptist Church in Bremen, Georgia for one year. During her college years, she was the youngest member of the Georgia Baptist Sunday School where she taught Vacation Bible Schools in Georgia during the summers.
She took college courses from West Georgia, Georgia Southern, and the University of Georgia and received her B.S. in Business Education from West Georgia College in 1968. She later received a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling and also one in Business Education.
She was the third instructor hired at the newly built Carroll County Area Vocational Technical School in Carrollton in 1968 and taught there for the next 25 years. She had the honor of having the first GOAL student from Carroll Tech to go on to the state level and placed in the top nine in the state. She later served as GOAL Coordinator and was asked to serve on the State GOAL Committee.
Mrs. Bailey participated in and conducted courses at the Continuing Education Department at the University of Georgia and in the other Vocational Technical Schools in Georgia. She developed a method of individualized shorthand under the auspices of the State of Georgia Vocational Division. This was used in many of the Vocational schools in Georgia, as well as in the University of Georgia. She received several awards and commendations for her work in the field of Business and Office Occupations.
She was chosen twice as State Teacher of the Year in Business and Office Occupations for the State of Georgia. She received the most prestigious award given from the State of Georgia for Vocational Education. This was the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence which is given each year to one teacher from all the Vocational Technical Instructors over the State.
Mrs. Bailey was active in the Baptist church serving in many capacities, but she primarily enjoyed working with the youth of the church.
Her hobby of collecting and selling dolls enabled her and her husband to travel extensively over the United States. She received the coveted “Who’s Who Award” from the Madame Alexander Doll Club for her outstanding contribution in the promotion of doll collecting.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Bailey, her parents, and 3 siblings, Inez Young, Wilie Mae Marks, and Wiley Huckeba.
She is survived by her children Michael Bailey and wife Sara, Jim Bailey and wife Laurie, Ann Bailey Cadger and husband Rick, Thomas Bailey and wife Pam, and also her grandchildren Jonathan Bailey and wife Christina (great-grandchildren, Parker, Hayden, Skylar, and Duncan), Jarrod Bailey, Lindsay Bailey and husband Sean, Jessica Nalley Mayotte and husband Tyler (great-grandchildren Oliver and Felicity), Rebekah Daniell and husband Brad, Emily Cadger, Savannah Brennan and husband David.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Services will be conducted from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. William Groover and Dr. Keith
Moore officiating. Music will be provided by Sharon Sewell, and Christina and Parker Bailey.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.