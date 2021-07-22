CCC closed for renovations in July
The CCC (Community Christian Counsel) will be closed for the month of July for renovations, however, beginning Aug 5, 2021, we will again be offering in-person services and hot meals every first and third Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 734 Bowdon Street in Tallapoosa. Haralson County residents can receive one staple food box per household each visit with proof of residency such as driver’s license, state ID or utility bill in your name.
Beyond a House of Worship School Supply Giveaway Saturday
Beyond a House of Worship will sponsor a school supply giveaway on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Waco Community Building at 185 Atlantic Avenue in Waco. Come and get prepared for school while enjoying free popcorn and Kona Ice.
Buchanan Food Bank
The Buchanan Food Bank is open the first and third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 770-646-5251.
Pat’s Closet
Pat’s Closet at Mt. Zion E. Road offers free clothes for the needy in all sizes. The closet is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Turn onto Five Points Road, opposite Sunoco Station, go to four-way stop, turn left onto Mt. Zion E. Road.
Mt. Carmel Missions Hall
Open on the first Saturday each month from 8 a.m. until noon. The mission supplies food and clothing to Haralson, Paulding and Carroll counties by request. For emergencies through the month, call 770-562-4049.
