At this time of year I frequently say, “It doesn’t feel like Christmas” I heard others say it also. Certainly the weather is saying it’s Christmas time - cold with a chance of snow flurries. The decorations are all over town - trees lit up, nativity scenes, candles in windows. Churches have proclaimed the good news of Jesus’ birth every weekend. Stores and even doctors’ offices are playing Christmas music.
So why doesn’t it seem like Christmas?
Am I expecting the Christmas of my childhood to be re-created for me? Simple gifts to please the child I was then? Comfort and warmth I remember from my home of origin? I don’t have vivid memories of Christmas as a child. One year I remember my gift was long and cylinder. Surprisingly shaped like the tube wrapping paper came on. When I tore the paper away, I found nothing and threw it away showing my temper. My parents encouraged me to look inside. When I did I found the birthstone ring I wanted. Thinking back on it, it was a clever disguise for the gift of a ring. I was too young (apparently) to appreciate the cleverness of my parents. I remember another Christmas when we had a big snow that took my parents by surprise. They had not purchased gifts yet and so that year they shopped at the local general store, the only store they could drive to. I don’t remember what I got but my brothers were pleased with their pocket knives. Perhaps my general store gift wasn’t to my liking. I can’t say that my childhood Christmas is what I’m longing for.
Living overseas for 12 years provided opportunities for a different sort of Christmas celebration. In Kenya, the weather is warm at Christmas time. The comfort I remember most from a Kenya Christmas celebration was the enjoyment of drinking a cold Coke after spending hours at the church celebration outside all day. We decorated an artificial tree each year, made ornaments, and decorated cookies. We joined other American families for Christmas Day and exchanged gifts. But despite the efforts we made it never felt like Christmas.
My parents hosted the extended family for Christmas for many years at the farm in Kentucky. I remember one year we had a dusting of snow just as the girl cousins and my sister-in-law returned from the forest with greenery to decorate the house. Seeing them troop through the woods staged a Currier and Ives moment which I will always fondly remember. Those girls are now wives, mothers, working at making memories for their families and friends. That felt like Christmas. All of us together in the cabin with Mom and Dad. It was tight quarters but fun. We can never roll back time but there are days when I wish we could.
As the days roll toward December 25 and the forecast of cold weather warns me, I have tasks I want to do. Nothing that has to be done that’s the advantage of my stage of life. I want to bake some biscottis and cookies. I want to shop for a couple of gifts. I will need to practice some music for church on Sunday. With those preparations done, will it FEEL like Christmas?
The older I get, the more I realize that feeling like Christmas needs to be a heart thing as well as a head thing. During December at church we read the Old Testament prophecies concerning Jesus’ birth. Times of darkness for God’s people yet the prophet spoke of light coming into the darkness. They proclaimed comfort to the oppressed. They told of the coming glory of the Lord.
That’s what makes Christmas, whether you feel it or not.
It’s not the tree and all the presents. It’s not the beautiful decorations. It’s not the perfect roasted turkey and the trimmings. It’s not even the joy and warmth of family and friends.
Christmas is Jesus coming into the world to make a pathway of salvation for sinful men. Christmas in a nutshell is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
