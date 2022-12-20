At this time of year I frequently say, “It doesn’t feel like Christmas” I heard others say it also. Certainly the weather is saying it’s Christmas time - cold with a chance of snow flurries. The decorations are all over town - trees lit up, nativity scenes, candles in windows. Churches have proclaimed the good news of Jesus’ birth every weekend. Stores and even doctors’ offices are playing Christmas music.

So why doesn’t it seem like Christmas?

