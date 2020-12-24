Christmas has always been a season that, for me, is filled with excitement and anticipation. Neither of my parents were from Athens, Tennessee, where I grew up, so any family gatherings meant travel away from home. I always looked forward to experiencing our holiday visits in my father’s hometown of Springfield, Illinois.
The trip would take us up to 11 hours of driving one way in order to stay at Grandma and Grandpa McGill’s farmhouse, located between the Springfield Airport and the Illinois State Fairgrounds. When we traveled to Illinois in the winter, I remember the thrill of seeing snow many times on the way to see my relatives. We had several white Christmases over those early years, and luckily, my father was patient and sure of how to drive in such weather. This personality characteristic was one he got from his father, Joseph, a retired accountant and farmer who had not been in formal school past the eighth grade.
Dad’s mother, Edith, would always embrace me when we would reach their farmhouse and give me a big kiss. We called this greeting a “smackaroo.” Grandma was just under five feet tall, a redhead, and quite friendly. I remember her having a gregarious nature, and I remember our conversations often made me think a lot. I once helped her bake bread, and I also enjoyed helping set the table, or other small chores when my aunts and uncles brought my cousins over to visit.
When I was about 8, and the economy was bad for all our families, we decided the entire family would make all the gifts for the annual event. I sill have some of those gifts today. My grandfather made snow sled Christmas ornaments out of painted popsicle sticks. He also made angels out of paper plates for all the grandchildren. For the faces, he sketched our faces on each individual angel. My Aunt Martha made me a stuffed toy, a caveman with a faux fur toga draped across him. I named him “Glump.” Grandma made all of us comforters that were amazingly lightweight but very effectively warm. We still use mine pretty regularly in the winter.
The Christmas a year or so after that, the snow was so deep that we could sled down the hill from Grandma and Grandpa’s farmhouse several hundred yards to the pasture. As momentum would carry us down the hill, we had nothing in our way to obstruct our ride. It was a sheer thrill, and we were so excited by the sledding that we wore ourselves out while continuing to get our bodies nearer to the freezing point. I remember teasing my cousin that if he got frostbite of the neck, his head might rot off. Whether he believed me or not, it was a crazy idea I enjoyed conjuring up for our amusement.
There were big family dinners in the farmhouse every year we visited. Grandma would usually “burn a roast” as she called it. Browning the sides before placing it in the oven with vegetables, she would make a really delicious gravy to go with it and the vegetables. I am pretty sure we always had a congealed salad and a relish tray.
Finally, for dessert, Grandma would present her many delicacies for us all to enjoy. Homemade caramels were individually wrapped in wax paper she had cut herself. Some pieces had walnuts and some were plain. Homemade peanut brittle and toffee were also regular options. They were the best I have ever had without a doubt. The two most memorable cookies were molasses gingerbread, (my friend in college remarked they were “crucial” when I gave him one from a care package) and walnut cookies that had a cake-like base to them.
When I think about the traditions and experiences we shared all those years ago, I am transported back to my childhood and how much I looked forward to experiencing everything. As the years have passed, those cherished memories are all the more special to me.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
