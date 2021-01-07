When the average music fan decides to take up an instrument, they usually have a basic plan for entertaining themselves, or eventually performing for others. Rarely does the goal become releasing a debut recording after collaborating with some of the fan’s favorite musicians, let alone covering an entire album by a beloved band.
Chris Chandler, however, is not the average music fan, and he has proven himself to be an overachiever as a musician in just under a year’s time. Driven might be the most appropriate word to describe him.
Chandler received an acoustic guitar as a birthday present from his wife, Shelby, in late 2019. Following that, he began to take some lessons and learn songs that he has long enjoyed as a listener. After a while, he began recording videos of himself singing and playing cover songs with his cell phone. Some of these songs were posted on his social media accounts, and some were sent to friends for feedback. They encouraged him to keep it up.
In late April 2020, a fellow musician friend of Chandler’s took his raw cell phone recording of “Chinatown,” a song by the band Luna, and imported it into his home studio. He added other instrumentation to the song, and sent it back to Chandler. He encouraged Chandler to consider doing more songs for a possible extended play (E.P.) download.
Pleased with the results, Chandler shared the results with friends for feedback. He eventually sent it to the song’s original recording artist, Luna bandleader Dean Wareham. Wareham was complimentary of Chandler’s rendition of the song.
“I like it! It has a nice, loose vibe to it…cool laid-back vocal too,” he told Chandler in his email response to the song.
Excited by the prospect of this initial effort, Chandler got in contact with Jon Daly, a guitarist and recording artist in Atlanta. He was connected to Daly through his promotion business, and he was a fan of Michelle Malone and Drag the River, one of Daly’s long-term bands. Sending him a similar cell phone rendition of a song by The Velvet Underground, “Pale Blue Eyes,” he found that Daly was equally enthusiastic about his performance.
After discussing a more professional recording of the song, Chandler and Daly escalated the idea to record a whole album, and it had to be a favorite that would include guest musicians they knew and respected. Taking the initial leap of “Pale Blue Eyes” to its furthest extent, they determined 1967’s “The Velvet Underground & Nico” was the album they would do for the project.
Daly enthusiastically agreed to produce if Chandler would handle contacting the musicians with their concept. Chandler contacted some of his favorite musicians, including Chris Cacavas of Green on Red, Steve Wynn of The Dream Syndicate, and K. Michelle Dubois of Ultrababyfat to pitch the album. They all agreed to participate in its recording. The dream was becoming a reality.
Daly began to enthusiastically organize the project by recording the basic tracks himself and then sending them to the musicians who by then had agreed to take part in the album. He used Dropbox to send and receive the recordings as far away as England. The performances were inspiring, and by the time Chandler made his way into Daly’s studio to record his vocals, he felt amazed at how such a demanding idea had come together with only the pandemic as an obstacle. In fact, it could be said that the pandemic’s limitations led to a dream fulfilled within a small window of time.
When I told him I was impressed by how high he had set his sights with the project, he gave me a quick, witty response,“It’s now or never, baby!”
Now complete, “Slow Peel,” the album by Chris Chandler and the Mercenaries has its official release on Jan. 18. It can be purchased on Bandcamp.com as a digital download or compact disc. Fans of Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground should check it out!
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
