Voting in the race for Haralson chief magistrate judge began this week with three hopeful candidates vying for support.
Many people will never come into contact with the Magistrate Court and may not be familiar with the post. The chief magistrate hears county ordinance violations and some minor criminal offenses. The magistrate judge also signs arrest and search warrants.
Magistrate Court is also sometimes called small claims court, which is how most people might know it. This is where claims of under $15,000 are decided. More than 2,200 criminal warrants, 152 local violations and more than 1,000 civil cases came through the Haralson County Magistrate Court in 2019, according to their annual case report.
Brandon Heath, the former judge, had won the June Republican party nomination for the seat and would have been uncontested in the general election. But Heath resigned his post amid an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, the supervisory board for Georgia’s judges.
Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy appointed Jason Blackmon to temporarily fill the seat in August and he is one of the three candidates.
Blackmon said his experience on the bench gives him an advantage over the other candidates since he has already begun the process of learning the job. But Blackmon said he doesn’t rely on that experience alone. He said his experience in law enforcement meant he has dealt with Magistrate Courts extensively. He spent 2.5 years as the administrator of the Haralson County Jail, where he worked specifically with the Haralson County Magistrate Court.
Wayne Jackson, a retired state trooper also touted his experience working with Magistrate Courts, not just in Haralson County but across the state. That varied experience allowed him to see a variety of processes and he could draw on that when running the Haralson County court if elected.
Candidate James Watson also has had experience with the Magistrate Court, but from a different perspective. As a Haralson County Board of Education member, he saw first hand how the court dealt with truancy and that’s where Watson would make some changes.
“Not all things have to be adjudicated at the Chief Magistrate office,” Watson said. “Where it pertains to juveniles, if it could be held at the juvenile court system, we should do that.”
He also stressed that the court system sometimes needs assistance in dealing with the juveniles to truly get to the bottom of the problem and fix it. He would lean on agencies including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), psychologists and even the Department of Public Health. He would like to create partnerships that would lead to efficient and productive relationships, Watson said.
“We should utilize everything that’s possible to assist and help these children get an education, and their families,” he said.
All of the candidates said budget was an important issue in the office. Heath had never appointed an assistant judge, saving the county money, but causing a problem when he resigned suddenly. The candidates said they also would be very conscious of the taxpayer’s money.
“The budget is something you just have to work with,” Jackson said. “You just have to do most of the work yourself, be a 24/7 judge.”
After just a couple of months on the job, Blackmon has noticed two big problems that the Magistrate Court faces — space and accessibility. The space crunch is something that a lot of the offices in the County Courthouse face, he said. But possibly the bigger problem is in the design of the courthouse; it is not American Disabilities Act compliant.
“Right now it’s just about impossible for someone in a wheelchair to get down to the actual Magistrate’s office and that has to be addressed,” Blackmon said. “We make access now by going up to the people when they come in and meeting them there. But accessibility has long been a problem for the courthouse.”
One thing that might solve both the issues would be to move the Magistrate Court to another building, he said
“I know some other counties have the Magistrate Court in a different building away from the main Courthouse,” Blackmon said. “It just depends on what’s available and quite frankly what’s the most fiscally sound option.”
Another thing all the candidates promised is transparency in the office. Jackson specifically said he would have an open-door policy for constituents.
“If anybody wants to know what we’re doing they can come to the office and ask me,” he said.
Jackson said that if elected he would work for everyone in the county.
“I’m for the people of Haralson County,” he said. “Every citizen, not just a few citizens. I’m for everybody.”
Blackmon said he is very qualified for the job.
“I’ve had a lot of training in leadership. I know how the justice system operates, especially in our county,” he said. “And I’m doing the job now and I’ve had no complaints from anyone.”
Watson said he has a long history of public service and leadership with his military career and his time on the Board of Education. Wherever he’s lived he’s been involved in the community.
“I think I can assist and help families, get across their difficulties,” Watson said. “Not everybody needs to go to jail. Some families just need assistance.”
