In Georgia, game day food is just as important as the game itself. These go-to game day staples are sure to please any crowd.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Paprika, along with a good bit of salt, plays the dominant role in this rub, which works great with poultry.
Ingredients
Wing Rub
½ cup paprika
¼ cup kosher salt
¼ cup freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup garlic powder
2 ½ tablespoons dried oregano
2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
Chicken Wings
1 pound chicken wings and drumettes
2 tablespoons Butts To Go Wing Rub
Directions
1. Stir together paprika, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano, and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Use immediately, or store in an airtight container up to 1 year. Makes 2 cups.
2. Prepare smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions with an area cleared of coals to create an indirect-heat area, bringing internal temperature to 215°F; maintain temperature 15 to 20 minutes. Toss chicken wings and drumettes in the wing rub until liberally coated. Smoke chicken over indirect heat, maintaining temperature inside smoker around 215°F until done, 1 ½ to 2 hours.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Everyone’s favorite game-time dip gets a slow-cooker makeover. All you need to do is drop the first 10 ingredients in the slow cooker and then let it do all the work while you handle the rest of your last-minute watch-party prep.
Ingredients
12 ounces chopped, cooked chicken (about 3 cups)
1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, cut into cubes
4 ounces pre-shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 1 cup)
4 ounces colby-Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
1 cup sour cream
1 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot)
2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
¾ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ cup chopped scallions
Carrot sticks
Tortilla chips
Directions
1. Combine chicken, cream cheese, mozzarella, colby-Jack, sour cream, hot sauce, blue cheese, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until cheeses melt, 1 1/2 to 2 hours, stirring after 1 hour. Stir in scallions.
2. Serve with celery sticks, carrot sticks, and tortilla chips.
Game Day Chili
Perfect for any crowd.
Ingredients
2 pounds ground chuck
1 medium onion, chopped
3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 to 2 tsp. ground red pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
1 (14.5-oz.) can beef broth
1 (12-oz.) bottle dark beer
3 (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce
2 (15-oz.) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 (4.5-oz.) can chopped green chiles, undrained
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions
Cook first 3 ingredients in a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink.
Drain well, and return to Dutch oven. Add chili powder and next 3 ingredients; cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste, and cook 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 2 hours.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
These delicious bites won’t last long at any gathering.
Ingredients
8 thin bacon slices (about 6 oz.)
24 rectangle-shaped buttery crackers (such as Club or Captain’s Wafers)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 250°F. Cut each bacon slice crosswise into thirds (to make a total of 24 pieces). Wrap 1 bacon piece around narrow center of each cracker without overlapping ends. Arrange in a single layer, seam side down, on a lightly greased wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet.
2. Bake in preheated oven until bacon is crisp and center edges have pulled in to resemble a bow tie, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack 5 minutes before serving.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
This recipe starts with a can of biscuits to make assembly a breeze. The process is very similar to Monkey Bread, but with an Italian twist.
Ingredients
8 ounces pre-shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)
1 (5-oz.) pkg. mini pepperoni
3 ounces fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup), plus more for garnish
½ cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons grated fresh garlic
2 (16-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuit dough
1 cup jarred marinara sauce, warmed
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Stir together mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, basil, parsley, and oregano in a large bowl. Combine oil and garlic in a small bowl, and drizzle over cheese mixture. Cut biscuits into quarters; add dough pieces to cheese mixture, and toss gently to coat. Transfer mixture to a lightly greased nonstick Bundt pan, and bake in preheated oven until top is golden and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.
2. Let bread rest in pan about 5 minutes. Remove bread from pan, and garnish with additional Parmesan and basil. Serve with marinara sauce.
