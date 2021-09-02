On Friday, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office with the help of other law enforcement agencies made 18 arrests including six felonies, law enforcement said.
As part of Operation Overwatch, local deputies worked with Georgia State Patrol, the Paulding and Coweta sheriff offices and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force to set up 13 check points across the county, according to a news release by the local Sheriff’s Office
In all 47 law enforcement officers worked the check points that night.
The arrests included 10 driving under the influence charges, two drug related charges and one methamphetamine trafficking charge and the seizure of five guns and money. There were also 36 citations and 24 warnings issued, the news release said.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said he is most proud of getting the impaired drivers off the road.
Williams said that for two straight years the county has had 13 vehicle related deaths; but in the first eight months of this year, there has been just one.
That’s how we rate success, Williams said.
“We have worked diligently to be more proactive and visible to get those numbers down,” he said. “Arresting drunk or drug impaired drivers and catching those trafficking drugs into our county are very important steps in making this county safer and healthier for us all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.